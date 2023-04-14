Aintree day two tips: Absolute Notions can step up to the task 

Absolute Notions can give Gordon Elliott Grade One success in the Winners Wear Cavani Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Friday afternoon.

Runaway winner of the Goffs Land Rover Bumper at last season’s Punchestown festival, he made a winning debut over hurdles, in November, form subsequently boosted by runner-up Deep Cave.

He was heavily backed to win a Grade Two next time but came up shy of Inthepocket and Three Card Brag but may have found the soft ground against him. He then went to Leopardstown for the Grade One over two and three-quarter miles and ran the race of his life to date to push Good Land to a length and a half.

A progressive sort, he will appreciate the step up to three miles and can take this at the expense of Albert Bartlett Novice Hurdle winner Stay Away Fay and Saint Davy. The last-named is taking a huge step up in grade but was better than the bare result when winning a maiden hurdle at Chepstow. That win followed on from a bumper success which had followed a point-to-point victory, after which he cost £270,000. He may need more time to adjust but is worth considering, nevertheless.

It could be a good day for Elliott, jockey Davy Russell, and owners Robcour, as Gerri Colombe will take beating in the opening race, the Grade One Air Charter Service Mildmay Novices’ Chase. He was a shade unlucky when finishing with a real rattle in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham, a race in which two of Friday’s rivals, Bronn and Galia Des Liteaux, were behind.

It may be tempting to suggest that, over this sharper circuit, Bronn can reverse the form, but when they met over two miles and five furlongs at Fairyhouse, Gerri Colombe also proved quite comfortably superior. While Bronn has improved significantly since, and was ridden more positively at Cheltenham, Gerri Colombe’s jockey is sure to be alive to that one’s threat and will not let him get away.

Complete Unknown may be on an upward curve but must prove his stamina and class, while Galia Des Liteaux would be better served by more testing conditions and has plenty to find with the selection and Bronn.

Fennor Cross is a fascinating runner in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle. John McConnell’s horse quickly made up into a much better hurdler than he was a Flat horse and even though he was out of his depth in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, he was far from disgraced.

His better-fancied rivals were always going a beat too fast for him, but he wasn’t an entirely lost cause until making a terrible mistake three out. What was pleasing in the aftermath of that blunder was the way he battled on to pass a few runners.

Dropping to handicap company off a mark of 133 and with the benefit of Ben Harvey’s 5lb claim, he carries just 10-10 here. The step up to two and a half miles is an unknown but promises to suit the six-year-old, and he has leading claims.

An interesting rival is Martello Sky. She hasn’t quite gone on this year but is taking a significant drop in grade and will be suited by Friday’s test. Rachael Blackmore is a good booking, and she can go well at a huge price.

Selections

1:45 Aintree Gerri Colombe (nb)

2:20 Fennor Cross (E/W)

4:40 Absolute Notions (nap)