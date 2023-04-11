Derek Fox sits out Ahoy Senor ride in bid to be fit for National

Brian Hughes will partner Ahoy Senor in Thursday's Alder Hey Aintree Bowl with Derek Fox still recuperating from injury.

Fox has ridden the gelding in all of his starts under rules but a fall from Rowdy Rustler at Wetherby on April 6 has aggravated an existing shoulder problem.

The ride on Corach Rambler in the Randox Grand National takes priority for Fox, who has therefore opted not to ride Ahoy Senor in order to give himself the best shot at recovery before Saturday.

Speaking to the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Lucinda Russell, trainer of both horses, said: "Derek had a fall at Wetherby, he's got a problem with his shoulder and that seems to have flared up again.

"He's just a little bit sore. Corach Rambler in the National, off the weight that he's got, that's the aim for the whole year. I think he's going to have to look after himself and just get himself right for that race.

"It does unfortunately mean he won't be able to ride Ahoy Senor in the Bowl, but we've got a very able substitute in Brian Hughes who has actually been in today and schooled him, everything went really well.

"It's a bit of a shame for Derek but I think he's doing the right thing and we've got to be sensible about it and as I say, Corach Rambler off 10st 5lb in the National has to be his aim."

Russell and her assistant and partner Peter Scudamore have supported Fox in the decision and the trainer remains positive about his ability to take the Corach Rambler ride — though Hughes has also schooled that horse and could step in should Fox not be fit to partake.

"We're very close here as a team, we've been talking about it the whole way through and it's a decision that Derek has made that we've helped with," she said.

"Scu and myself have discussed it, we had a long conversation yesterday about it and I think it's really hard for him. It's killing him not to ride Ahoy Senor but it's the right thing to do. It's a wise decision and I'm right behind him all the way, I support him totally in that decision."

She went on: "It has to be said that Brian also schooled Corach over the National fences this morning. That would be a contingency plan but I'm pretty sure in my own mind, I'd say 98.99% sure, that Derek will be riding him on Saturday and that he'll be fit to do that."

Hughes will available to ride Corach Rambler if needed as he will not be required aboard Minella Trump for Donald McCain, for whom he is stable jockey.

Theo Gillard is instead booked to ride the horse, a decision made irrespective of Hughes' status as understudy to Fox on Saturday.