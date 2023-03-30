Irish tips: Thetys can strike at Limerick for in-form Tony Martin

Thursday afternoon’s two meetings — both National Hunt and both chase-free, curiously — make limited appeal from a punting perspective, but Thetys was an easy winner last time out and can follow up in the Shannsoft Computer Networks Novice Handicap Hurdle, the third on the card in Limerick.

From the in-form stable of Tony Martin, the filly caught the eye on his handicap debut, at this venue, and duly built on that with a win at Naas. She was well on top in the finish of that race and that allied to the fact is just a four-year-old with just six outings under her belt, clearly indicates there is more to come. She was given a 7lb hike up the handicap for that success, but Martin has found her a great opportunity to put a second win on her card.