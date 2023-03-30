Irish tips: Thetys can strike at Limerick for in-form Tony Martin

The most interesting race on the Naas card is the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Maiden Hurdle
Irish tips: Thetys can strike at Limerick for in-form Tony Martin

FINE FETTLE: A winner Naas last time out, Thetys can follow up at Limerick on Thursday. Picture: Healy Racing

Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 07:30
Tommy Lyons

Thursday afternoon’s two meetings — both National Hunt and both chase-free, curiously — make limited appeal from a punting perspective, but Thetys was an easy winner last time out and can follow up in the Shannsoft Computer Networks Novice Handicap Hurdle, the third on the card in Limerick.

From the in-form stable of Tony Martin, the filly caught the eye on his handicap debut, at this venue, and duly built on that with a win at Naas. She was well on top in the finish of that race and that allied to the fact is just a four-year-old with just six outings under her belt, clearly indicates there is more to come. She was given a 7lb hike up the handicap for that success, but Martin has found her a great opportunity to put a second win on her card.

The most interesting race on the Naas card is the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. There is a case to made for a few of them, but Sam Curling, who broke his Cheltenham Festival duck with Angels Dawn, has a likely type in the shape of Troubled Times.

The lightly-raced seven-year-old mare made her debut in May in Killarney and gave Curling a third win in the five most recent runnings of the race. She then made her hurdling debut and finished a close fourth behind Shoot First.

She found only Rebel Rose too good on her second start in a maiden hurdle but got back to winning ways when dropping back into listed company in a bumper on her most recent start, back in September. The form of that race received a boost when the runner-up, Jetara, won a listed bumper on her next start.

The selection hasn’t run since, which is a concern, but she won on debut and her last win was after a break of more than two months. There are some promising sorts in opposition, not least Something Abouther, Chautuaqua, and Can’t Stop Smiling, but the selection has the potential to be better than this grade.

NAAS 

Selections

1:57 Red Trail 

2:32 Troubled Times (NB) 

3:07 Nucky Johnson 

3:42 Nemean 

4:17 Iridescent 

4:52 Morrie In D Quarry 

5:22 Mirazur West 

Next best 

1:57 The Lovely Man 

2:32 Something Abouther 

3:07 Rumi 

3:42 Crafty Gael 

4:17 Thecornerhouse 

4:52 Elsannah 

5:22 Mahon’s Way 

LIMERICK 

Selections 

1:40 Media Naranja 

2:15 So Des Flos 

2:50 Thetys (Nap) 

3:25 Kate Ill Know 

4:00 Coventry 

4:35 Hanoi Jane 

5:10 Junta Marvel 

Next best 

1:40 Libby 

2:15 Potter’s Party 

2:50 Truckers Angel 

3:25 Crowsatedappletart 

4:00 Missiee 

4:35 Holiday In Kerry 

5:10 Bioluminescence

More in this section

French Claim makes winning return at Navan French Claim makes winning return at Navan
Tim Vaughan thrilled as Eva's Oskar makes National cut Tim Vaughan thrilled as Eva's Oskar makes National cut
Navan tips: Duke Of Leggagh can defy quick turnaround Navan tips: Duke Of Leggagh can defy quick turnaround
<p>Vadeni ended a 62-year wait for a French success in the Coral-Eclipse when winning the Sandown showpiece last July. Picture: Healy Racing</p>

Prix Ganay set to stage heavyweight clash between Vadeni and Luxembourg

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd