Energumene all class in Champion Chase defence

Energumene defended his Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase crown in imperious style at Cheltenham - routing the opposition to become the first back-to-back winner of the day two feature since Master Minded in 2008 and 2009.

Only third in the Clarence House Chase behind reopposing pair Editeur Du Gite and Edwardstone, he arrived at the Festival with a point to prove.