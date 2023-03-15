Energumene all class in Champion Chase defence

Backed into 6-5 favourite as the rain continued to pour throughout the afternoon, his supporters would have had barely a moment of worry.
Energumene all class in Champion Chase defence

CLASS ACT: Jockey Paul Townend celebrates after winning the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase aboard Energumene. Pic: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 15:38
Nick Robson and Ashley Iveson

Energumene defended his Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase crown in imperious style at Cheltenham - routing the opposition to become the first back-to-back winner of the day two feature since Master Minded in 2008 and 2009.

Cheltenham 2023

Cheltenham Festival 2023

The latest news, views, analysis and opinions on Cheltenham 2023 from the Irish Examiner sports desk and our  team of award-winning horse racing writers, tipsters and fans.

Go

Only third in the Clarence House Chase behind reopposing pair Editeur Du Gite and Edwardstone, he arrived at the Festival with a point to prove.

Backed into 6-5 favourite as the rain continued to pour throughout the afternoon, his supporters would have had barely a moment of worry as he produced a performance of real dominance to light up a gloomy second day.

In a change of tactics, Energumene was ridden forwards by Paul Townend - keen to keep tabs on Niall Houlihan on the front-running Editeur Du Gite.

Travelling with real zest, Townend was an image of supreme confidence after four out at the same point Rachael Blackmore aboard Captain Guinness and Edwardstone were beginning to appear in Energumene's wing mirrors.

However, the writing was on the wall for the nine-year-old's rivals from the moment Energumene poked his nose in front at the third-last and with Editeur Du Gite and Edwardstone soon beaten off, it was left to Captain Guinness to chase home Energumene in vain as Townend asked his mount to stretch clear.

Owned by Brighton & Hove Albion supremo Tony Bloom, Energumene returned a 10-length winning verdict back to Captain Guinness in second and having given Willie Mullins a first Champion Chase success 12 months ago, he took the master of Closutton's overall Cheltenham tally to 92 Festival winners.

More in this section

Cheltenham Racing Festival - Day Two The Real Whacker hangs on in Brown Advisory thriller
Cheltenham Racing Festival - Day Two Impaire Et Passe blows Ballymore rivals away
Cheltenham Festival 2023 - Festival Wednesday - Cheltenham Racecourse Ruby Walsh's Cheltenham Breakfast Breakdown: Willie Mullins' horses get ready to go to the gallops 
#Cheltenham Festival
<p>2023 Cheltenham Festival, Prestbury Park, Cheltenham, England 15/3/2023</p>

Langer Dan delivers long-awaited Cheltenham Festival victory

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd