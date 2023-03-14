Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore bring the house down with emotional victory

The sparkle of Henry de Bromhead's superstar had seemingly been on the wane this term.
Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore bring the house down with emotional victory

FAIRYTALE: Rachael Blackmore celebrates winning the the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle aboard Honeysuckle. Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 16:32
PA

There were joyous scenes on day one of the Cheltenham Festival when Honeysuckle brought the curtain down on her phenomenal career with an emotional victory in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle.

Cheltenham 2023

Cheltenham Festival 2023

The latest news, views, analysis and opinions on Cheltenham 2023 from the Irish Examiner sports desk and our  team of award-winning horse racing writers, tipsters and fans.

Go

The sparkle of Henry de Bromhead's superstar had seemingly been on the wane this term and the decision was made to return the dual Champion Hurdle heroine to the race she first announced herself in at the Festival for her swansong.

AND RIGHTLY SO: Trainer Henry de Bromhead celebrates Honeysuckle winning the race. Pic: ©INPHO/Tom Maher
AND RIGHTLY SO: Trainer Henry de Bromhead celebrates Honeysuckle winning the race. Pic: ©INPHO/Tom Maher

And the nine-year-old did not let her adoring public down by showing all the qualities that have made her one of the most loved and admired mares of the modern era.

Sent off the 9-4 joint-favourite, ever-loyal jockey Rachael Blackmore had Honeysuckle positioned in second throughout tracking the front-running Love Envoi and although the pack swarmed as the field made their way down the hill, the order remained the same until after the last.

With Love Envoi refusing to lie down, the brave mare Honeysuckle responded to every urging of her rider to gallop up the Cheltenham hill one more time, going to the bottom of the well and digging deep to edge her way to a titanic one-and-a-half-length triumph.

The victory gave her a fourth victory at the Festival and she signs off as one of the all-time greats having won 17 of her 19 career starts.

More in this section

Derek Fox and Lucinda Russell celebrate with Corach Rambler after winning 13/3/2023 Corach Rambler is the Ultima hero once again
Cheltenham Festival 2023 - Champions Day - Cheltenham Racecourse El Fabiolo sees off old rival Jonbon for Arkle glory
'He's grand and relaxed' - Ruby Walsh's Cheltenham Breakfast Breakdown 'He's grand and relaxed' - Ruby Walsh's Cheltenham Breakfast Breakdown
#Cheltenham Festival
Nico de Boinville onboard Constitution Hill celebrates winning 14/3/2023

Constitution Hill demolishes rivals to take Champion Hurdle glory 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd