Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore bring the house down with emotional victory

There were joyous scenes on day one of the Cheltenham Festival when Honeysuckle brought the curtain down on her phenomenal career with an emotional victory in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle.

The sparkle of Henry de Bromhead's superstar had seemingly been on the wane this term and the decision was made to return the dual Champion Hurdle heroine to the race she first announced herself in at the Festival for her swansong.