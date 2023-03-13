Ruby's Tuesday advice: Wait til Wednesday and an Impaire Et Passe, Gerri Colombe and Edwardstone treble

Winners are the currency most people want to deal in when it comes to the Cheltenham Festival. The nod and the wink as someone stands beside you and whispers, “Sure you know me. Any chance of just one for the week?".

I wish I could say yes and deliver a name that would win, clear every mortgage in Ireland, and pay for holidays until we were all sick of the sunshine. Sadly, I can't, and all I can offer is a few pointers in the direction of hopefully paying for Paddy's Day. So, in a quest to make Cheltenham profitable and enjoyable, let's make a plan of attack.

First, there are 28 races at this Festival, and having a bet in them all is unlikely to prove profitable. A good start is always a big help, but the first three races are tricky. The fourth looks like a gimme for Constitution Hill, but his price reflects that, so for winners or that should be termed a profit, races five and seven make the most appeal on Tuesday.

Honeysuckle will be short, and she will attract support which will make the other mares bigger prices than they should be. Brandy Love and Echoes In Rain are each-way bets here and in the last race Gaillard Du Mesnil will be tough to beat.

The early contests Wednesday are easier races for me to be more confident about, and a treble consisting of Impaire Et Passe, Gerri Colombe and Edwardstone is recommended.

Shrewder betting judges than I have rules about avoiding bumpers. Still, I have just advised a treble, so I don't fall into that bracket and come under the title of ‘mug’, but I fancy Fact To File and, at a friendly each-way price, I can see the merit in recommending him.

Thursday will begin with a Gordon versus Willie clash in the Turners but, again, this column is about profit, so we will watch that and follow all the shrewd judges in on Shoot First in the Pertemps, who, by the sounds of it, will be running in next year’s Stayers Hurdle.

Shishkin should get you an 80% return on your money in the Ryanair, but that's hypothetical and should only be considered if the losses are mounting. Lot Of Joy is trading at a price more appropriate to the returns I would like, so waiting for her in the sixth race on Thursday will ensure there is something in the kitty for Friday.

Will it be Lossiemouth or Blood Destiny in the Triumph? It's the last day and time to roll the dice - Disneyland or Butlins stuff – so, go with whichever is the bigger price and at least give yourself the betting edge. Colonel Mustard ran a blinder in last year's County and off just a three-pound higher mark and, having blown away the cobwebs last Saturday at Kelso, he is the each-way selection.

Corbetts Cross has been my long-term fancy for the Albert Bartlett, and I haven't changed my mind, so I hope he turns up on Friday. Galopin Des Champs ticks all the right boxes in the Gold Cup, and Vaucelet does likewise in the Hunter Chase.

Allegorie De Vassy tends to jump right, so she carries a warning beacon, but if we are in front by now, we'll have to chance her to put the icing on the cake. If we chase losses and need a result, then Riviere D'etel might be the saver at a price.

That's the individual days sorted, but what about a Lucky 15 running in the background? Go with Brandy Love on Tuesday, Impaire Es Passé on Wednesday, Lot Of Joy on Thursday and Colonel Mustard Friday.

An unpatriotic one - or one without green-tinted glasses - could be Beaufort in the Ultima on Tuesday, Edwardstone in the Champion Chase on Wednesday, Frero Banbou in the Plate on Thursday, and Bravemansgame in the Gold Cup. I think that will be one for small stakes!