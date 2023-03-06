JJ Slevin bounces back to steer Solness to Leopardstown success

The Joseph O'Brien-trained five-year-old  jumped with enthusiasm, dictated the pace, and stayed on to keep Harmundarson at bay
JJ Slevin bounces back to steer Solness to Leopardstown success

PERFECT STRIDE: Solness and JJ Slevin en route to winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase on Monday. Picture: Healy Racing

Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 19:09
John Ryan

Bouncing back from a Sunday that yielded two falls, JJ Slevin partnered odds-on favourite Solness to an all-the-way success for Joseph O’Brien in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase at Leopardstown’s final National Hunt meeting of the winter season.

The five-year-old French import jumped with enthusiasm, dictated the pace, and stayed on to keep Harmundarson at bay by four and three-quarter lengths.

“He’s straight-forward and jumps well,” stated Slevin. “It was a very good performance. He had a good run against Saldier the last day and we would have been disappointed if he got beaten today.

“I’m not sure what Joseph has in mind for him, but he should be competitive in those Grade Two and Grade Three races.” 

Sam Curling’s mare Della Casa Lunga (Philip Enright), unlucky when a last-flight casualty at Naas last time, made amends and booked her ticket to the final of the series at Punchestown when landing the Connolly’s RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Novice Hurdle, at the expense of regular rival Ideal Du Tabert.

Owner-trainer Curling said: “She’s been running well and was unlucky the last day. Things are only coming together for her. She works like a good mare and, hopefully, she’ll continue to go forward.” 

Champion trainer Willie Mullins experienced mixed luck with his two runners, favourite Horantzau D’airy filling the runner-up berth behind Walhaan in the opening maiden hurdle before 4-6 shot Arctic Fly produced a workmanlike performance to make a successful debut in the mares’ bumper.

A daughter of Walk In The Park, Arctic Fly raced prominently and, having asserted on the home-turn, came home a length and three-quarters ahead of fellow debutant Sugar Cookie.

Winning rider Patrick Mullins said: “She has a lovely pedigree and I’d imagine we’ll give her a chance at some black type, maybe at Fairyhouse. It looked a good bumper on paper and I’d say the second filly is nice. Anything that wins at Leopardstown, first time out, is normally not too bad.” 

Earlier, on a good day for front-runners, the Ciarán Murphy-trained Walhaan, ridden by Eoin Walsh, dominated the Edmondstown Maiden Hurdle, ultimately holding the Mullins runner Horantzau D’airy by three-quarters of a length.

Murphy said: “A flat track, on nice ground, is his thing. He’s improving away and won going away. There should be a nice ran in him on the Flat. But he’ll stay hurdling for now, and go back on the Flat later in the year.” 

In the handicap action, Bryan Cooper, sidelined since February 22 with rib injuries, triumphed on his comeback mount, Wa Wa, in the three-mile Rockbrook Handicap Hurdle, forging clear turning for home before being eased close home and holding Atacanter.

Another winner for in-form trainer Dermot McLoughlin, Wa Wa, who was defying an 8lb rise for a recent win in Navan, is owned by the Seven Fingers Partnership, which includes Gary O’Brien of Racing TV fame. 

He said: “He seemed to travel and jump better than in Navan and it’s great to have him back to form. I’ll chat with Dermot, but he could be an Ulster National horse — that’s the race David Christie said would suit him when we bought him.” 

Earlier, the Paul Flynn-trained Clever Currency gave jockey Ben Kennedy his second success over hurdles when proving best in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle, making most of the running and staying on stoutly to beat handicap debutants Razdan and Firstman.

And Michael McDonagh’s handicap debutant Battle Of Mirbat gave Adam Ryan a dream ride, from the front, in the John Thomas McNamara Series (Amateur) Handicap Chase, coming home a clear winner over favourite Galon De Vauzelle.

Ryan enthused: “It was brilliant the way he could make all and jump like that on his first run in a handicap.”

More in this section

Ga Law File Photo Jamie Snowden admits Ryanair would be 'sensible' shout for Ga Law
Talking Horses: Norton’s Coin upset belongs to different Cheltenham age Talking Horses: Norton’s Coin upset belongs to different Cheltenham age
Indiana Jones holds off raiders for Flyingbolt victory at Navan Indiana Jones holds off raiders for Flyingbolt victory at Navan
<p>SANDOWN-BOUND: Peter Fahey, seen here at a recent Cheltenham Festival preview night, will bid for back-to-back victories in the Betfair Imperial Cup next Saturday. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Zoffany Bay giving Peter Fahey chance of Imperial Cup defence

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd