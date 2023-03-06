JJ Slevin bounces back to steer Solness to Leopardstown success

Bouncing back from a Sunday that yielded two falls, JJ Slevin partnered odds-on favourite Solness to an all-the-way success for Joseph O’Brien in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase at Leopardstown’s final National Hunt meeting of the winter season.

The five-year-old French import jumped with enthusiasm, dictated the pace, and stayed on to keep Harmundarson at bay by four and three-quarter lengths.

“He’s straight-forward and jumps well,” stated Slevin. “It was a very good performance. He had a good run against Saldier the last day and we would have been disappointed if he got beaten today.

“I’m not sure what Joseph has in mind for him, but he should be competitive in those Grade Two and Grade Three races.”

Sam Curling’s mare Della Casa Lunga (Philip Enright), unlucky when a last-flight casualty at Naas last time, made amends and booked her ticket to the final of the series at Punchestown when landing the Connolly’s RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Novice Hurdle, at the expense of regular rival Ideal Du Tabert.

Owner-trainer Curling said: “She’s been running well and was unlucky the last day. Things are only coming together for her. She works like a good mare and, hopefully, she’ll continue to go forward.”

Champion trainer Willie Mullins experienced mixed luck with his two runners, favourite Horantzau D’airy filling the runner-up berth behind Walhaan in the opening maiden hurdle before 4-6 shot Arctic Fly produced a workmanlike performance to make a successful debut in the mares’ bumper.

A daughter of Walk In The Park, Arctic Fly raced prominently and, having asserted on the home-turn, came home a length and three-quarters ahead of fellow debutant Sugar Cookie.

Winning rider Patrick Mullins said: “She has a lovely pedigree and I’d imagine we’ll give her a chance at some black type, maybe at Fairyhouse. It looked a good bumper on paper and I’d say the second filly is nice. Anything that wins at Leopardstown, first time out, is normally not too bad.”

Earlier, on a good day for front-runners, the Ciarán Murphy-trained Walhaan, ridden by Eoin Walsh, dominated the Edmondstown Maiden Hurdle, ultimately holding the Mullins runner Horantzau D’airy by three-quarters of a length.

Murphy said: “A flat track, on nice ground, is his thing. He’s improving away and won going away. There should be a nice ran in him on the Flat. But he’ll stay hurdling for now, and go back on the Flat later in the year.”

In the handicap action, Bryan Cooper, sidelined since February 22 with rib injuries, triumphed on his comeback mount, Wa Wa, in the three-mile Rockbrook Handicap Hurdle, forging clear turning for home before being eased close home and holding Atacanter.

Another winner for in-form trainer Dermot McLoughlin, Wa Wa, who was defying an 8lb rise for a recent win in Navan, is owned by the Seven Fingers Partnership, which includes Gary O’Brien of Racing TV fame.

He said: “He seemed to travel and jump better than in Navan and it’s great to have him back to form. I’ll chat with Dermot, but he could be an Ulster National horse — that’s the race David Christie said would suit him when we bought him.”

Earlier, the Paul Flynn-trained Clever Currency gave jockey Ben Kennedy his second success over hurdles when proving best in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle, making most of the running and staying on stoutly to beat handicap debutants Razdan and Firstman.

And Michael McDonagh’s handicap debutant Battle Of Mirbat gave Adam Ryan a dream ride, from the front, in the John Thomas McNamara Series (Amateur) Handicap Chase, coming home a clear winner over favourite Galon De Vauzelle.

Ryan enthused: “It was brilliant the way he could make all and jump like that on his first run in a handicap.”