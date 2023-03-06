Zoffany Bay giving Peter Fahey chance of Imperial Cup defence

Peter Fahey will seek back-to-back victories in the Betfair Imperial Cup with Zoffany Bay, who is one of 30 entries for the Sandown handicap.

The nine-year-old was off the track for almost two years before making an eye-catching debut for the Monasterevin-based handler at Ascot last month and Fahey believes his charge will have no issue dropping back to the minimum distance on Saturday afternoon — especially if the forecast rain brings his stamina into play.

The Irishman saddled Surprise Package to score at 20-1 in the race 12 months ago, but bookmakers are taking no chances this time around with Zoffany Bay priced up as the 8-1 second-favourite by Betfair.

"We were thrilled with the way he ran at Ascot, he ran a cracker in what was his first run after nearly two years off," said Fahey.

"Sandown is probably a stiffer track than Ascot and I can't see dropping back to two miles being a problem for him.

"It would be a dream to go over and win it again. It was kind of the plan with this horse that if we had a good run and a bit of luck we would head over to Sandown. Please God the weather looks set to change and we get a bit of rain which would be a help for us.

"He's in good form. He did a little bit of work at Navan racecourse on Sunday morning and he seems fresh and well, so it is all systems go to head on over.

Last year Surprise Package followed up his winning exploits at the Esher venue by finishing a respectable sixth in the County Hurdle, but Fahey does not envisage Zoffany Bay following suit and taking up his engagement in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

He continued: "I think it's highly unlikely at the moment (run at Cheltenham) because there is a couple of nice pots in Ireland for him as well.

"But we won't rule anything in or out and will see how we get on Saturday then make a plan with the lads at Pimlico (owners) what we are going to do with him."

Gary Moore's Givega is the sponsor's current 7-1 favourite on the back of his course-and-distance success last time, while the handler could also be represented by Authorised Speed.

Another Sandown scorer to note among the list of possibles is Jamie Snowden's Hardy Du Seuil, while Soul Icon has won his last five and attempts to defy a 10lb rise for Kieran Burke.

Charlie Longston's Paramount and Dan Skelton's Playful Saint are others to arrive on the back of a victory, with Skelton also represented in the entries by Knickerbockerglory and one-time hot juvenile prospect In This World who could return from 491 days off the track.