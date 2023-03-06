Jamie Snowden admits Ryanair would be 'sensible' shout for Ga Law

The Paddy Power Gold Cup winner is also entered in the Boodles Gold Cup
OPTIONS APLENTY: Ga Law could end his season by running in the Grade Two Oaksey Chase at Sandown. Picture: David Davies/PA 

Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 18:16
Keith Hamer

Connections are still considering the best route to take with Ga Law — and whether the "sensible" option would be to run in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham next week and forgo a Grand National bid this year.

The Paddy Power Gold Cup winner is also in the Boodles Gold Cup, a race which offers Ga Law a potential route to the National in that a first-four finish would secure his qualification criteria for Aintree.

He is, however, a big price for the blue riband and much shorter for the Ryanair — and the dilemma comes as Ga Law needs a top-four finish over three miles for the National after falling in the Sky Bet Chase, a race he was very much in contention for at the time.

Trainer Jamie Snowden said: "If he is going to be a progressive horse in graded races next season, then this is the year to have a crack at the Grand National.

"But he fell at the last on his most recent start at Doncaster and even though the handicapper suggested he showed improved form over three miles, he is not qualified for the Grand National as he has not finished in the first four over three miles.

"The sensible route is to go to the Ryanair and forget about the Grand National. The Gold Cup is a seriously competitive race and we would have to run our heart out to finish fourth and if we did, it is only four weeks then until the Grand National.

"I think we confirm for the Ryanair and we confirm for the Gold Cup and we sit and wait until declarations and see what it all looks like and make a decision at the time. We have got ourselves into a tricky position, but a lovely position."

Looking at options beyond the Ryanair, should that be the race he goes for, Snowden said: "If we went for the Ryanair, you could then have a look at one of the Grade One races at Aintree or the Grade Two Oaksey Chase at Sandown Park on the last day of the season.

"We don't need to decide yet. We have the money in the bank from the Paddy Power and we can pay for the confirmation stage at Cheltenham and see what it looks like. We have come this far, so let's kick the can down the road a little bit further."

