John Shinnick impresses on board Truckers Angel at Clonmel 

Truckers Angel proved to be another winner for the Terence O’Brien Racing Syndicate when running out a comfortable winner of the Cloneen Mares’ Handicap Hurdle on Thursday’s card in Clonmel.

Given a fine ride by John Shinnick, she moved to challenge the leaders going to the second last. There were a host of horses still in with a chance at that stage, but Shinnick had plenty up his sleeve and once across the final flight, he asked his mount to quicken up and she responded in good style.

“In fairness, she had the form in the book,” said O’Brien. “She finished third in a maiden hurdle one day in Thurles, and off her mark she was entitled to do that. Liam (Burke, her former trainer) told me that she had a problem with her kidneys last year and they left her off for a while. We got her for the club and she’s progressing away.

“Johnny rides out for me one day a week. He’s brilliant to school and is a lovely lad. We try to give him a spin, and he’s riding again for me on Saturday and hopefully that will go well for him again. He’s a great pilot, and he’s a seven-pound claimer that can claim off bottom weight. To be honest, if he wants to, he can go a long way.”

My Design’s success on her debut over fences in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners’ Chase was a good advertisement of the capabilities of Kieren Buckley.

Declan Queally’s mare, who came here on the back of some good runs in hot company over hurdles, was in a share of the lead and still going quite well until meeting the second-last all wrong.

That could have been a momentum stopper, but her rider recovered remarkably quickly and credit to him and his mount, the ground lost was minimal. Soon after the two were in front again and with a good jump at the last the deal was sealed.

Queally said: “She had some lovely snippets of form in black-type races, and she had won a maiden hurdle and now she has a beginners’ chase so she’ll probably be covered when she comes into season and race for the next three months. If we could get a bit of black type over fences that would be great. She’s related to a lot of winners and will make a grand broodmare.”

Of the winning rider, and that recovery at the second-last, he added: “He’s a very good rider. He got her into a nice rhythm but when you’re on the inside track here, coming down the hill, it’s tight. It’s like a rollercoaster and you’re going a bit too fast at that second-last, and it can catch out horses. We were a bit lucky there, but we’ll take it.”

There was a huge upset in the Clonmel Handicap Chase as 33-1 chance Trickey Trix landed the spoils for Dermot McLoughlin and Paddy O’Hanlon. Made In The Woods tried to make all the running, and looked likely to do so as he turned into the straight for the final time, still moving quite well. However, he met the last all wrong and Trickey Trix was on hand to take over on the short run-in.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Soldaro was particularly weak prior to the off of the Fethard Maiden Hurdle but that didn’t prevent her from taking the opportunity to get off the mark. A half-sister to stablemate Jeremys Flame, she sat close to the pace until challenging two out and when market rival Tipp For Mac met that flight all wrong, she asserted and won a shade comfortably from the staying-on Millstream Lady.

Figaroc is not a leading light amongst Willie Mullins’ brigade but the extremely lightly raced eight-year-old proved good enough to get off the mark in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle. Confidently ridden by Paul Townend, he hit the front going to the last and dug deep from the back of the last to see off favourite and long-time leader Trust Me Nate.

Two divisions of the Rosegreen Handicap Hurdle, over three miles, wrapped up the day’s action and the first of them went to Tangental, who was having his second run for Colm Murphy. The 2-1 favourite, ridden by JJ Slevin, looked to be in trouble going to two out but picked up really strongly to pass seven horses from that point. With a clear run along the inside, he collared market rival Atlantian close home.

The second division went to Stolen Moment, trained by Sean Aherne and ridden and part-owned by Sheila Ahern. Brought with a run down the hill, she quickened up well into the final flight and won in the style of a mare that might be capable of following up in the not-too-distant future.

“Sheila was good on her today,” said Aherne. “She’s a consistent mare and, on that run, you’d say she might win another one. I think there’s an 80-95 in Limerick on Sunday week over two-six, which might be suitable for her.”