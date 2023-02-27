Gordon Elliott: 50-50 call on Jack Kennedy for Cheltenham as trainer laments 'scary' UK whip rules

Gordon Elliott isn’t sure about which of Jack Kennedy or Davy Russell he might have at his disposal at the Cheltenham Festival, or indeed, if it’s neither or both.

But it is not the availability of his jockeys, but how well they adapt to the “scary” new whip rules that is his greatest concern with a fortnight to go to the blue riband affair.

Elliott described Kennedy’s participation as “50-50” but insisted that the 23-year-old Dingle native would have to ride in a race the weekend before Cheltenham, given the nature of his injury – a broken leg – and what is currently a seven-week lay-off, if he were to be given the green light for the highlight of the National Hunt season.

Russell came out of what amounted to a three-week retirement to fill the vacancy left by Kennedy at such an important stage of the season, with young guns Jordan Gainford and Sam Ewing lacking experience at the highest level, and delivered a double on day two of Dublin Racing Festival, most notably the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Novice Chase on Mighty Potter.

The Youghal man suffered a last-flight fall from The Tide Turns later on the card and has ridden just twice since, most recently travelling to Sandown to partner Deeply Superficial on February 16.

But Elliott expects the 43-year-old former champion jockey to put his hand up if required and expects that he may well be available, even if fellow Gold Cup-winning pilot Kennedy does make it back.

And if neither is available, Gainford will step into the plate.

“I was with Jack on Saturday night,” said Elliott at a press event for the Irish racing writers in Cullentra House on Monday.

“He went back into hospital and got good news off (orthopaedic surgeon) Paddy Kenny.

"He’s in Santry (Sports Clinic) all this week and is back to Paddy Kenny on Friday. He’ll know on Friday whether it’s yes or no.

"He’s making good progress, but he’s still 50-50. He’d have to be back riding out next week, he'll have to have a week riding out and if we got him riding the weekend before, a couple of rides, and then on to Cheltenham.

“I’m 100 per cent behind him. If he’s back, he rides everything. He’s first jockey and if he’s not, we’ll have Davy and Jordan and Sam and the whole team.”

Conflated with Cosie McGivern on the left and Mighty Potter (with Mark Foley), right on the gallops on Monday morning. Picture: Healy Racing

And Russell? “You never know with Davy. Your guess is as good as mine. I haven’t spoken to Davy for the last two weeks. If Jack’s not back, the wealth of experience Davy has to go around Cheltenham is unbelievable.

“We've Jordan and Sam and all the boys as well but it's a lot of pressure for a young lad to be going there but they're good lads and if there is any issue with Jack and Davy not there, I'll back Jordan 100%, he'll ride them all.”

Elliott revealed that he spoke to Gainford and Ewing about the decision to bring Russell back into the fold, with some owners “squeezing me a bit” as they wanted a bit more know-how for the most important assignments on the calendar.

While Kennedy will have to prove his race fitness, Elliott is more relaxed about Russell’s situation given that he has been riding more recently and has such a stellar record around Prestbury Park, where he has piloted 25 festival winners.

“Jack knows himself that if he's going to be back for Cheltenham, he'll have to be riding the weekend beforehand to make Cheltenham. I don't think he'll be going to Cheltenham having his first ride.

“If Russell gets to Cheltenham, I'll be happy. Davy isn't able to fall like he was but he's still worth his weight in gold around there. Knowing him, he's hungry enough, you'll see him before Cheltenham.

“I’m not even sure if Jack comes back riding, whether Davy’d ride or not. I’d be shocked if he doesn’t. I’d say he’d love to go to Cheltenham and ride a winner. I’d say if Jack is riding, and Davy doesn’t say he’s gonna ride, I’d say he’ll still have his licence over there, knowing him. But I’m not really sure what the situation is to be honest.”

The same applies to the whip rules. He admitted to not having been briefed on them, with the focus on the jockeys but is extremely worried about them. Like many, particularly those in Ireland who have had no bedding-in period, he cannot understand why they were introduced a month before the most important dates of the seasons.

‘I think it’s scary. It’s something that really worries me. It’s one thing I’d lie in bed thinking about at night. You could win a Gold Cup and lose it.

“It’s hard to believe. It’s like Brexit….it came in and suddenly people realised what was after happening. Now this is after happening.

“My biggest worry... think of an owner. If they pay all the training fees, buy a horse, everything. And they win at the Cheltenham, Aintree or wherever and they get a race taken off them for not doing anything wrong… we could lose owners out of the game over this.

“How in this day and age has this come in (so close) before Cheltenham? I don’t think it’s a brilliant thing (but) if it’s brought in at the start of the session, you could say 'Right, we’ve got to live with it'.

“We mightn’t have enough jockeys to ride in the English National the way things are going.

“I can’t understand it all. It does worry me. It’s a massive concern. Someone very shrewd in the UK said to me that it’ll be a shock if a horse isn’t disqualified at Cheltenham.”