Punchestown tips: Step up in trip should suit Faulty

Punchestown hosts the midweek fare and Faulty can get off the mark over hurdles in the I.N.H. Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle.

Noel Meade’s horse, who failed to finish in his two point-to-points, made a promising track debut when finishing runner-up to King Of Kingsfield.

Third to Lucky Lyreen on his next start and then runner-up to Westport Cove, he made his hurdling debut just 10 days ago and finished third behind Firm Footings and Horantzau D’airy. All the while he has looked like a horse in need of a greater stamina test, and thus running over an extra mile on Wednesday makes perfect sense.

While he remains somewhat green and takes some time to find top gear, Wednesday’s conditions ought to help bring about some improvement in him, and he can prove too strong for the promising Suttons Hill and track debutant Bob Cigar, for whom the market is worth noting.

On what could be a good day for Gordon Elliott, Queens Brook can take the feature, the Grade Three RacingTV Quevega Mares’ Hurdle.

A shade below her best when runner-up to Shewearsitwell on her most recent start, at the Christmas festival in Leopardstown, her previous effort in beating Heaven Help Us in a listed hurdle was most impressive. While she is rated 2lbs inferior to one of today’s rivals, Brandy Love, she is in receipt of 9lbs and can make that count.

Brandy Love, who sports the colours of Joe and Marie Donnelly for the first time, is of obvious interest as she is a two-time Grade One winner. She may have a class edge but, being without a run since Fairyhouse in April, she is entitled to need this outing. Anna Bunina is the other one to consider.

Elliott’s I Am Fortunata will take a deal of beating in the opener, the RacingTV Maiden Hurdle. Impressive when winning a bumper on debut, at Thurles, he then went to Fairyhouse for a winners’ race and ran a fine race to finish a close fourth behind the smart Hunters Yarn.

He hasn’t run since April and is going over hurdles for the first time, but he has the potential to make it in better company and can score here despite conceding considerable experience to Fameaftertheglory.

The latter has a rating of 121, which ought to be enough to win a maiden at most tracks, but he has had seven chances to date over hurdles and four over fences and not converted one of them. As a point-to-point and a bumper winner, he has plenty of ability but remains opposable over hurdles.

Elliott won the last two runnings of the See You At The Festival 2023 Bumper, with Imagine and Mighty Potter, and has another likely type in the shape of Speculatrix, a four-year-old filly who cost €115,000 at the Goffs Land Rover sale in June. Dollar Nolimit, who is related to numerous winners, included at graded level, is an obvious danger.