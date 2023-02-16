Oisin Murphy makes winning comeback at Chelmsford

Oisin Murphy made a winning return to the saddle at Chelmsford on Thursday evening, following his 14-month ban for alcohol and Covid breaches.
The three-time champion jockey had just the one ride when partnering the Mick Appleby-trained Jupiter Express in the second race on the card, the Winning Connections Networking Handicap.
He had not ridden in public since November 2021 — but wasted little time in getting on the scoresheet, travelling smoothly on the inner aboard the 15-8 favourite and swinging into contention on the home bend.
There was no catching The Horse Watchers-owned four-year-old from there and he was always holding runner-up Thismydream, scoring by half a length at the line.