Masonbrook masters Derby rivals

Masonbrook Ger delivered three magnificent performances on finals day to land the €40,000 to-the-winner Boylesports Derby at Clonmel yesterday for trainer Gerry Holian and owners the Griffin-Harte-Syndicate from Gort.

Masonbrook Ger saw off Ballymac Devito in his quarter-final course. It was a wide-margin success for the winner who was in total control throughout - 12.59 on the clock.

Masonbrook Gerthen went past Tree Top Tyson to make the final. Quickest into stride, he was then forced to pull out all the stops to deny the loser in 12.84.

In the decider Masonbrook Ger faced ante-post favourite Ballymac Major. Early pace was key as the winner took control from slips. Major was powering late on but there was no catching Masonbrook Ger.

The Horse & Jockey Hotel Oaks was all about Ballymac Zena and Ballymac Pippin, both from the kennels of Liam Dowling, they were the standout performers throughout.

Hot favourite Ballymac Zena beat Boherlode Zoey in her opening course of the morning. A super display, 12.48 on the clock and winning by a wide margin.

Ballymac Pippin then beat Mungos Blossom showing great all round pace. A convincing winning performance, in 12.62.

In the semi-finals, Ballymac Zena beat Catunda Lauren in one of the courses of the year. After a bit of bumping early, Lauren was half a length in front early, but the powerful winner dug deep in the closing stages to win by half a length.

Ballymac Pippin then made all the running to beat Silent Angel easily in her semi-final in 13.21. Ballymac Pippin was subsequently withdrawn from the final following veterinary inspection and Ballymac Zena, the star of Powerstown Park over the three days, was declared the winner.

The Grace & Matt Bruton Champion Bitch Stakes was all about Excelerate who got the better of Ocean Kerrie in superb style in the final. In front early, she pulled further and further clear to win in 12.69. Trained by Kevin Barry for owners Fintan and John Comerford, she was inch-perfect in each round.

Express Razor did the business for trainer Patrick O’Connor in the Kevin Smith Champion Stakes. Owned by Christina O’Connor, Tarbert, it was was nip and tuck for most of the way against Aghadown Wonder in the final , but Express Razor found plenty on the hill to get the verdict by two lengths.

The Dublin Coach Kitty Butler Stakes went the way of Amirite. Trained by Gerry Holian for owners Raymond Conroy and Ollie Dunne, Portlaoise, Amirite took the final in great style from Granard Hail. Foot perfect throughout the event, the exciting winner showed bundles of early pace to win in 12.68.

There was Cork success in the final of the Stockproof Fencing T.A. Morris Stakes as Sore Loser won for trainer James Kelleher and owners David Manning and Katie Kelleher, Macroom.

In front early on, the strong running winner was superb on the hill against Gigantorto to win in 13.02.

Dublin Coach Kitty Butler Stakes

Quarter-finals: Barrack Alice bt Malbay Diamond

Amirite bt Faha Wild

Romantic Queen bt Claradeen

Granard Hail bt Thatll Do Ya

Semi-finals: Amirite bt Barrack Alice

Granard Hail bt Romantic Queen

Final: Mr. Raymond Conroy and Mr. Ollie Dunne’s b Amirite (Newinn Wonder-Laurina) bt Mr. Thomas O’Flaherty and Mr. Daniel J. Buckley’s b Granard Hail (Newinn Wonder-Granard Gale).

Stockproof Fencing Products T.A Morris Stakes

Quarter-finals: Sore Loser bt Steel Mill

Bank Interest bt Norse God

Gigantor bt Career Break

Press Up bt Ballinveala Theo

Semi-finals: Sore Loser bt Bank Interest

Gigantor bt Press Up

Final: Mr. David Manning and Miss Katie Kelleher’s d Sore Loser (Drive On Smokey-Sullane Erin) bt Mr. Paul Horig’s d Gigantor (Newinn Wonder-Laurina).

Grace & Matt Bruton Champion Bitch Stakes

Quarter-finals: Off Piste bt Cloncunny Wonder

Ocean Kerrie bt Wiseguy Becky

Howdylittlelady bt Fate Intervenes

Excelerate bt Aghadown Berry

Semi-finals: Ocean Kerrie bt Off Piste

Excelerate bt Howdylittlelady

Final: Mr. Fintan Comerford and Mr. John Comerford’s b Excelerate (Needham Danger-Annual Time) bt Master Mark Fitzgerald’s b Ocean Kerrie (Newinn Wonder-Duarigle Magic).

Kevin Smith Champion Stakes

Quarter-finals: Aghadown Wonder bt Sammy Be

Derby Wonder bt Hermes

Busy Man bt Kyle Honour.

Express Razor BYE

Semi-finals: Aghadown Wonder bt Derby Wonder

Express Razor bt Busy Man

Final: Mrs. Christina O’Connor’s d Express Razor (Drive On Smokey-Following Lights) bt Mrs. Mary Collins’ d Aghadown Wonder (Newinn Wonder-Bristol Colla).

The Horse & Jockey Hotel Oaks

Quarter-finals: Ballymac Zena bt Boherlode Zoey

Catunda Lauren bt Barrack Bubbles

Silent Angel bt Gooleen Magic

Ballymac Pippin bt Mungos Blossom

Semi-finals:Ballymac Zena bt Catunda Lauren

Ballymac Pippin bt Silent Angel

Final: Mr. Liam Dowling’s b Ballymac Zena (Boylesportmagic-Silent Wonder) declared winner Mr. Liam Dowling’s b Ballymac Pippin (Watchman-Ballymac Town) drawn.

Boylesports Derby

Quarter-finals: Ballymac Major bt Ballymac General

Barrack Boru bt Simply Glorious

Masonbrook Ger bt Ballymac Devito

Tree Top Tyson bt Boylesports Team

Semi-finals: Ballymac Major bt Barrack Boru

Masonbrook Ger bt Tree Top Tyson

Final: The Griffin-Harte Syndicate’s d Masonbrook Ger (Newinn Wonder-Laurina) bt Mr. Liam Dowling’s d Ballymac Major (Watchman-Ballymac Town).