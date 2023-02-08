Masonbrook masters Derby rivals

Masonbrook Ger delivered three magnificent performances on finals day to land the €40,000 to-the-winner Boylesports Derby at Clonmel yesterday for trainer Gerry Holian and owners the Griffin-Harte-Syndicate from Gort.
Masonbrook Ger saw off Ballymac Devito in his quarter-final course. It was a wide-margin success for the winner who was in total control throughout - 12.59 on the clock.
Masonbrook Gerthen went past Tree Top Tyson to make the final. Quickest into stride, he was then forced to pull out all the stops to deny the loser in 12.84.
In the decider Masonbrook Ger faced ante-post favourite Ballymac Major. Early pace was key as the winner took control from slips. Major was powering late on but there was no catching Masonbrook Ger.
The Horse & Jockey Hotel Oaks was all about Ballymac Zena and Ballymac Pippin, both from the kennels of Liam Dowling, they were the standout performers throughout.
Hot favourite Ballymac Zena beat Boherlode Zoey in her opening course of the morning. A super display, 12.48 on the clock and winning by a wide margin.
Ballymac Pippin then beat Mungos Blossom showing great all round pace. A convincing winning performance, in 12.62.
In the semi-finals, Ballymac Zena beat Catunda Lauren in one of the courses of the year. After a bit of bumping early, Lauren was half a length in front early, but the powerful winner dug deep in the closing stages to win by half a length.
Ballymac Pippin then made all the running to beat Silent Angel easily in her semi-final in 13.21. Ballymac Pippin was subsequently withdrawn from the final following veterinary inspection and Ballymac Zena, the star of Powerstown Park over the three days, was declared the winner.
The Grace & Matt Bruton Champion Bitch Stakes was all about Excelerate who got the better of Ocean Kerrie in superb style in the final. In front early, she pulled further and further clear to win in 12.69. Trained by Kevin Barry for owners Fintan and John Comerford, she was inch-perfect in each round.
Express Razor did the business for trainer Patrick O’Connor in the Kevin Smith Champion Stakes. Owned by Christina O’Connor, Tarbert, it was was nip and tuck for most of the way against Aghadown Wonder in the final , but Express Razor found plenty on the hill to get the verdict by two lengths.
The Dublin Coach Kitty Butler Stakes went the way of Amirite. Trained by Gerry Holian for owners Raymond Conroy and Ollie Dunne, Portlaoise, Amirite took the final in great style from Granard Hail. Foot perfect throughout the event, the exciting winner showed bundles of early pace to win in 12.68.
There was Cork success in the final of the Stockproof Fencing T.A. Morris Stakes as Sore Loser won for trainer James Kelleher and owners David Manning and Katie Kelleher, Macroom.
In front early on, the strong running winner was superb on the hill against Gigantorto to win in 13.02.
Quarter-finals: Barrack Alice bt Malbay Diamond
Amirite bt Faha Wild
Romantic Queen bt Claradeen
Granard Hail bt Thatll Do Ya
Semi-finals: Amirite bt Barrack Alice
Granard Hail bt Romantic Queen
Final: Mr. Raymond Conroy and Mr. Ollie Dunne’s b Amirite (Newinn Wonder-Laurina) bt Mr. Thomas O’Flaherty and Mr. Daniel J. Buckley’s b Granard Hail (Newinn Wonder-Granard Gale).
Quarter-finals: Sore Loser bt Steel Mill
Bank Interest bt Norse God
Gigantor bt Career Break
Press Up bt Ballinveala Theo
Semi-finals: Sore Loser bt Bank Interest
Gigantor bt Press Up
Final: Mr. David Manning and Miss Katie Kelleher’s d Sore Loser (Drive On Smokey-Sullane Erin) bt Mr. Paul Horig’s d Gigantor (Newinn Wonder-Laurina).
Quarter-finals: Off Piste bt Cloncunny Wonder
Ocean Kerrie bt Wiseguy Becky
Howdylittlelady bt Fate Intervenes
Excelerate bt Aghadown Berry
Semi-finals: Ocean Kerrie bt Off Piste
Excelerate bt Howdylittlelady
Final: Mr. Fintan Comerford and Mr. John Comerford’s b Excelerate (Needham Danger-Annual Time) bt Master Mark Fitzgerald’s b Ocean Kerrie (Newinn Wonder-Duarigle Magic).
Quarter-finals: Aghadown Wonder bt Sammy Be
Derby Wonder bt Hermes
Busy Man bt Kyle Honour.
Express Razor BYE
Semi-finals: Aghadown Wonder bt Derby Wonder
Express Razor bt Busy Man
Final: Mrs. Christina O’Connor’s d Express Razor (Drive On Smokey-Following Lights) bt Mrs. Mary Collins’ d Aghadown Wonder (Newinn Wonder-Bristol Colla).
Quarter-finals: Ballymac Zena bt Boherlode Zoey
Catunda Lauren bt Barrack Bubbles
Silent Angel bt Gooleen Magic
Ballymac Pippin bt Mungos Blossom
Semi-finals:Ballymac Zena bt Catunda Lauren
Ballymac Pippin bt Silent Angel
Final: Mr. Liam Dowling’s b Ballymac Zena (Boylesportmagic-Silent Wonder) declared winner Mr. Liam Dowling’s b Ballymac Pippin (Watchman-Ballymac Town) drawn.
Quarter-finals: Ballymac Major bt Ballymac General
Barrack Boru bt Simply Glorious
Masonbrook Ger bt Ballymac Devito
Tree Top Tyson bt Boylesports Team
Semi-finals: Ballymac Major bt Barrack Boru
Masonbrook Ger bt Tree Top Tyson
Final: The Griffin-Harte Syndicate’s d Masonbrook Ger (Newinn Wonder-Laurina) bt Mr. Liam Dowling’s d Ballymac Major (Watchman-Ballymac Town).