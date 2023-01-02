Paul Nicholls taking direct route to Cheltenham with stars

Paul Nicholls has confirmed both Bravemansgame and Hermes Allen will head straight to the Cheltenham Festival after their successes over the festive period.

Bravemansgame provided the champion trainer with a 13th success in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on St Stephen's Day, prevailing by 14 lengths under Harry Cobden having started at 11-4.

The Gold Cup is the next port of call and there will be no more stopping points, as Nicholls intends to arrive at Prestbury Park in March with the horse fully fresh.

"Bravemansgame came out of the race really well, he used to take his races quite hard but I'd say he's hardly lost a kilo this time and he looks great already," he told Betfair.

"I don't need to prove anything with him, he's best when he's fresh and very fit.

"We're not going to make the same mistake as last year and run him between now and Cheltenham, we'll get him in the form of his life and go straight to the Gold Cup."

The same plan of action applies to Hermes Allen, who was an impressive winner of the Grade One Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury on New Year's Eve and will now be prepared for the Ballymore.

"Hermes Allen, what is the point of running him?" Nicholls said.

"If we look after him he could go on to Cheltenham and then either Aintree or Punchestown.

"He's in great shape, he's come out of the race well and he'll go straight to the Ballymore."

Stage Star won last year's Challow and the seven-year-old was the highlight of a treble for Harry Cobden at Plumpton on Monday, as Nicholls' charge got his novice chasing career back on track with a bloodless victory.

Stage Star made a bright start to life over the larger obstacles at Warwick, but was then bitterly disappointing when sent off odds-on for a Grade Two at Newbury in November.

Dropped into calmer waters for the Phone Betting At Goodwin Racing 08000 421 321 Novices' Chase, the Ditcheat inmate had just the Fergal O'Brien-trained Mortlach to beat and did so with ease, producing a fine round of jumping in the hands of Harry Cobden to oblige favourite-backers at 1-9.

"I was very pleased with that," Nicholls said. "I don't think he was right for whatever reason at Newbury the last day, he hung and the ground was fast enough for him.

"Today he looked better beforehand, and he went round there with a spring in his step, jumped well and looks to be back on form.

"He has to go left-handed and there's quite a valuable novice chase at Warwick in two weeks' time and there is a very valuable race at Lingfield in three weeks' time, so it would be one of those I expect next.

"He will definitely have entries at Cheltenham in both the two and a half (Turners) and over three (Brown Advisory). If we get him right we'll definitely go for one of them."

Cobden added to his tally when he steered the Milton Harris-trained Twinjets (1-3 favourite) to a nine-length victory in the Free Bet Nose Losers At Betgoodwin EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle.

Harris and Cobden combined again to round off the day in style when El Muchacho (7-2) landed the concluding Zoe Davison Memorial Handicap Hurdle.