Luccia and Authorised Speed on course for Tolworth clash

Henry de Bromhead's Arctic Bresil downed a well-regarded favourite when recording an easy victory on hurdling debut at Cork and is the only possible raider from Ireland
SMART PROSPECT: Luccia made a perfect start to life over hurdles when winning at Newbury in November.  Picture: Healy Racing

Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 16:43
Colin Wilson

Luccia is set to take on the boys with her name one of 11 to appear in the list of entries for the Unibet Tolworth Novices' Hurdle at Sandown on Saturday.

The unbeaten five-year-old has already tasted Listed success at the Esher track when winning a bumper there last March and added a further victory at that level when making an impressive hurdling debut at Newbury in November.

She now steps up to Grade One action looking to enhance trainer Nicky Henderson's fine record in the race and follow up Constitution Hill's impressive triumph for Seven Barrows 12 months ago.

Authorised Speed has a course and distance win to his name and the Champion Bumper fifth looks a real classy operator for Gary Moore, while Tahmuras is two from two over obstacles and looks to give Paul Nicholls a third Grade One success in as many weeks.

Colin Tizzard won the race in 2017, 2019, and 2020 and son Joe now looks to keep the Venn Farm record going by saddling Scarface, who is unbeaten in two outings over further this term. He has plenty of experience to his name and will look to bring his stamina to the fore dropping back in trip.

L'Astroboy has only been sighted twice, but has created a taking impression each time and represents Evan Williams, while Jamie Snowden saddled the runner-up in Newbury's Challow Hurdle on Saturday and attempts to go one better with Colonel Harry who was a clear-cut seven-length scorer at Sandown when last sighted.

Henry de Bromhead's Arctic Bresil downed a well-regarded favourite when recording an easy victory on hurdling debut at Cork and is the only possible raider from Ireland.

Ukantango (Olly Murphy), Blow Your Wad (Tom Lacey), Nemean Lion (Kerry Lee), and Joe Dadancer (Ben Pauling) complete the list of those potential runners.

