Happygolucky New Year's Day in store at Cheltenham 

Kim Bailey hopeful ground will be on his side for Paddy Power Handicap Chase at Prestbury Park with Midnight River and Il Ridoto in the hunt
Happygolucky New Year's Day in store at Cheltenham 

SURGING ON: Happygolucky (David Bass) wins the Betway Handicap Steeple Chase at Aintree last year. Pic: 

Sat, 31 Dec, 2022 - 15:27
Staff

Kim Bailey believes ground conditions are the key to Happygolucky's chance in the Paddy Power New Year's Day Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

The son of Jeremy has won three of his six starts over fences to date, with his most recent triumph coming in a Grade Three handicap on the undercard of the 2021 Grand National at Aintree.

A subsequent injury kept Happygolucky on the sidelines for 18 months, but he proved his ability remains very much intact with an excellent comeback effort when third in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle.

That form looks rock solid in light of results over the Christmas period, with the winner L'Homme Presse booked for second in the King George at Kempton before unseating his rider at the final fence, while the runner-up Into Overdrive went one better in the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby.

Happygolucky steps down in trip for his latest assignment and Bailey is hoping the heavens open at Prestbury Park ahead of Cheltenham's £100,000 handicap.

He said: "I've been happy with him since Newcastle and the more rain we can get the better. We're going back in trip and I'd prefer proper soft ground.

"He's come out of Newcastle very well. That was a good run and the form has worked out."

Happygolucky is one of 17 runners declared for the extended two-and-a-half-mile contest, with Dan Skelton's Midnight River and the Paul Nicholls-trained Il Ridoto two of the market principals after finishing third and fourth respectively in November's Paddy Power Gold Cup at the track.

Nicholls also saddles the seventh from that prestigious handicap in Simply The Betts.

"Il Ridoto finished a decent fourth in the Paddy Power Gold Cup and missed out when the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham was abandoned with the rest of Cheltenham's Saturday card," Nicholls told Betfair.

"The three in front of him in the Paddy Power all had the advantage of a previous run and he would have been close but for making a mistake at the last fence. He has improved for that run and will enjoy easier ground at Cheltenham.

"Simply The Betts gave David Maxwell a great spin in the Paddy Power. They were handy the whole way, in touch with the leaders before tiring on the flat after being hampered.

"Simply The Betts is one of ours who is still probably 10lb too high in the handicap, but he has won twice at the track and always runs his race. He is sure to give David another exciting ride."

Other leading contenders include Brave Seasca, an impressive last time out winner at Aintree for Venetia Williams, and Ben Pauling's recent Exeter scorer Shakem Up'Arry - owned by former football manager Harry Redknapp.

Pauling said: "He definitely stayed two and a half at Exeter last time for the first time in his career and we're leaving the tongue-tie on.

"He's been in good order at home and we're looking forward to seeing how he fares in a decent handicap for the first time."

The Sam Thomas-trained Stolen Silver, who unseated when favourite for the Paddy Power Gold Cup, also returns the Cotswolds, while Joe Tizzard saddles both War Lord and Lostintranslation.

PA

More in this section

Irish tips: Minella Indo should prove a tough nut to crack on Tramore return Irish tips: Minella Indo should prove a tough nut to crack on Tramore return
A look ahead to what to expect in racing next year A look ahead to what to expect in racing next year
Leopardstown Christmas Festival - Day Three Watch: Henry de Bromhead gives emotional interview after race dedicated to late son Jack 
<p>A Grade Two winner at Cheltenham last month, Hermes Allen can end 2022 by giving Paul Nicholls a fifth victory in the Grade One Coral Challow Novices’ Hurdle. Picture: Tim Goode/PA </p>

Talking Horses: Hermes Allen can claim Challow glory at Newbury

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.247 s