Another cruise for Constitution Hill in Christmas Hurdle

He breezed to a 17-length success in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.
Another cruise for Constitution Hill in Christmas Hurdle

Eventual winner Constitution Hill ridden by Nico de Boinville (centre) on the first circuit of The Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle during day one of the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival at Kempton Racecourse, Sunbury-on-Thames. Picture   John Walton/PA Wire. 

Mon, 26 Dec, 2022 - 14:32

Constitution Hill once again made winning a top-level race look easy as he breezed to a 17-length success in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

National Hunt racing's new star had beaten stablemate Epatante - herself a previous dual Christmas Hurdle winner - by 12 lengths at Newcastle in the Fighting Fifth and the two met again, much to Nicky Henderson's chagrin.

Briefly the mare looked to be in with a chance on this occasion, as Nico de Boinville just had to slightly niggle on the 1-7 favourite to go forward as they turned into the straight.

But just as at Newcastle, once Constitution Hill was asked a question he responded in kind, and gradually drew further and further clear.

A spring-heeled leap at the last sealed matters and he remains Paddy Power and Betfair's 4-11 favourite for the Champion Hurdle in March, with Coral unchanged at 2-7.

More in this section

Ladbrokes Christmas Festival - Day One - Kempton Racecourse Paisley Park raises the roof at Kempton with Long Walk triumph
Ladbrokes Festival of Racing - Day Two - Down Royal Racecourse Kempton chief Clifford delivers positive ground update
Constitution Hill file photo Nicky Henderson hoping for Christmas masterclass from Constitution Hill
<p>Thyme Hill ridden by Tom O'Brien goes on to win The Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase on Thyme Hill during day one of the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival at Kempton Racecourse, Sunbury-on-Thames. Picture  John Walton/PA Wire. </p>

Thyme Hill gains revenge on McFabulous

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.257 s