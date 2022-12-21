El Fabiolo sparkles on chasing debut at Fairyhouse

Narrowly beaten by Jonbon in a Grade One novice hurdle at Aintree back in April, El Fabiolo delivered on his eagerly-awaited chase debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase in Fairyhouse, making all for a wide-margin victory at odds of 1-5.

Ridden by Paul Townend, the exciting five-year-old dictated the pace and, while his jumping was not foot-perfect on a few occasions, he romped home, hard held, 19 lengths clear of Colonel Mustard.

“He’ll learn from it,” stated Townend. “He’s not there yet – there’s a brilliant jump in him but, when I wanted to get in a couple of times, he just kept going a bit. But he learned to survive and, when you go to the well on him, it’s there.

“He was a smart novice hurdler, as his run against Jonbon showed. He’s always looked a chaser and he’s going to be a smart horse over fences. He wasn’t over-raced over hurdles and is still learning — he’ll be a better horse, with a lead, in a better race. Trip-wise, he’s versatile. He could go out in trip, or you can use his jumping over two miles. He’s a work in progress but, any time I asked him, he was good.”

Mullins and Townend struck again, with another chasing debutant, when 139-rated hurdler Ha D’Or made every yard of the running and produced a flawless display of jumping to take the transferred NavanRacecourse.ie Rated Novice Chase, beating The Goffer by 11 lengths.

“You wouldn’t think it was his first time — he jumped like a handicapper,” was Townend’s assessment of the performance. “He had a bit of a look at the outside wing of the last, but sorted himself out.

“He feels like a lot more relaxed and grown-up horse this year, which will make life a lot easier for me — he won’t be dictating things anymore.”

Closutton were out of luck with favourite Polly’s Fortune in the four-year-old fillies’ bumper as she finished a well-beaten fourth behind Jessica Harrington’s promising debutante Marie Phillippe (Barry O’Neill), who will now be aimed at the Grade Two mares’ bumper at the Dublin Racing Festival.

“That was very impressive — she’s gorgeous, very exciting and there should be lots of improvement to come,” said Kate Harrington.

Jazzy Matty justified 4-7 favouritism in the three-year-old maiden hurdle, making all and holding the late surge of Komedy Kicks.

“He’s a half-brother to Delta Work and was bought to be a chaser. He’s a grand, big horse and we’ll keep it small with him for now,” winning trainer Gordon Elliott said.

Oliver McKiernan’s mare Kilbree Warrior (Richie Condon) was another all-the-way scorer, landing the Tote Always SP Or Better Maiden Hurdle by 16 lengths while Robert Tyner struck for the second time in three days when Big Debates (Philip Enright) followed up last month’s Cork success in the Tote Always SP Or Better Handicap Chase.

Tyner said: “He handled the ground better than the others. It was music to my ears when I heard the lads saying it was very gluey out there. He’ll go back over hurdles now.”

The Michael O’Callaghan-trained Fastnet Crown is heading for the carnival in Dubai following his smooth win in the featured Happy Christmas From All At Dundalk Stadium handicap, the second leg of a double for champion-jockey Colin Keane.

Now unbeaten in two starts on the polytrack, the 4-1 shot mastered front-running San Andreas by a length and a quarter.

Keane had sparked his double when partnering Tony Martin’s Firstman to victory over Palace Rock in the William Hill Play Responsibly Handicap.

Ronan Whelan shared the riding honours, booting home a fine double on the Tracey Collins-trained Vadiana (9-2) in the one-mile fillies maiden and Michael Halford’s handicap debutante Dromantine (16-5) in the seven-furlong nursery.

The Willie Browne-trained Justify filly Diamondsareforever (10-1) proved a facile winner of the Irishinjuredjockeyscom 2-Y-0 Race, impressing on debut under Seamus Heffernan in beating solid yardstick Blue News with authority.

And apprentice Conor Stone-Walsh registered his second success when winning the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Maiden on Dancing Tango for Joseph O’Brien.