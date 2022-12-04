Teahupoo inflicts shock Hatton's Grace defeat on Honeysuckle

The dual Champion Hurdle heroine was looking to create history by becoming the first four-time winner of the Grade One hurdle
UNBEATEN NO LONGER: Jack Kennedy celebrates after Teahupoo got the better of Klassical Dream, centre, and Honeysuckle, left, in the Bar One Racing Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse. Picture: Healy Racing

Sun, 04 Dec, 2022 - 15:09
Alan Magee

Teahupoo caused a shock in the Bar One Racing Hatton's Grace Hurdle as Honeysuckle's unbeaten run came to an end at Fairyhouse.

Henry De Bromhead's mare has begun her season by winning this contest in each of the last three years and went to post looking to create history by becoming the first four-time winner of the Grade One hurdle.

Starting what is likely to be her last season in training, everything seemed to be going to plan for the eight-year-old and her ever-present accomplice Rachael Blackmore when they cruised to the lead two from home.

But Willie Mullins' Klassical Dream and Teahupoo were in striking distance at the final flight, and it was Gordon Elliott's 20-1 shot who pulled out most in the closing stages to prevail on the line.

De Bromhead said: "It's a horse race and unfortunately she got beaten and that's it. We've had some run with her for so long and there we go. They're going to get beaten one day. She's been incredible and fair play to the winner."

