Sandor Clegane star of the show to claim win for Nolan

Sandor Clegane, runner-up to Facile Vega in a Grade 2 bumper at Leopardstown last February, proved the star of yesterday’s action in Punchestown, producing an impressive performance to land the Connolly’s RED MILLS EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle.

The five-year-old, having his second start over flights, was providing trainer Paul Nolan (who had his last winner at the Curragh back in June) with a welcome change of luck as he romped home under Sean O’Keeffe, 12 lengths clear of Bleu D’enfer.

“Sean said he felt like a proper horse, that he came alive at the third last and, when he heard a horse coming to him, quickened away again,” explained a relieved Nolan.

“He’s a very nice horse, needs a trip and will handle real heavy ground, when others are struggling in it. It’s just great to win again with a nice horse.”

“The aim is the ‘Albert Bartlett’ (at Cheltenham) and we’ll have to make a plan towards it. Limerick at Christmas or the Grade 1 in Naas in the New Year could be possible targets – we’ll have to sit down and talk about it.”

Champion trainer Willie Mullins doubled-up with French import Intranet and the often frustrating Tax For Max.

On a day when Stuart Crawford provided owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede with a treble in Ayr, the familiar double-green colours were carried to victory by Paul Townend on board 5/4 favourite Tax For Max in the William Hill Epic Value Hurdle.

Wearing a first-time tongue-tie and ridden prominently, Tax For Max was in command from the second last flight and came home seven and a half lengths clear of market rival Falcon Eight.

“It was a good find,” stated winning rider Paul Townend, “His best form is around here and I’d say the tongue-tie helped him. He always runs well, but has been a bit frustrating. We tried him in a rubber bit today and he seems to be more relaxed and settled than in the past.”

The Closutton double had been initiated when the J P McManus-owned Intranet, winner of his only start in France, made a successful Irish debut in the second division of the William Hill Play Responsibly Maiden Hurdle, his task being eased when market rival Timmy Tuesday, hanging badly, ran out after the third flight.

In front from that point, the 11/8 favourite was headed briefly be Belle The Lioness before the final flight. But a fluent leap and a good attitude saw the Saddex gelding assert on the run-in to score by two and a half lengths.

“That was a nice start,” stated owner’s representative Frank Berry, “Mark (Walsh) said he was professional and jumped great. The good jump at the last was crucial and he should learn plenty from today. You’d have to be very pleased with him and we’ll see what Willie wants to do next.”

The first division of this maiden was decided in the Stewards Room, after Peter Fahey’s The Big Doyen, who got home by a short-head from Nucky Johnson, was subsequently disqualified having slightly hampered the runner-up on the run-in. Nucky Johnson was ridden for Noel Meade by Bryan Cooper.

The ‘Sneezy’ Foster-trained Pike County provided owner J P McManus with a double when coming from off the pace under Charlie O’Dwyer and getting up on the line to pip Halsafari by a nose in the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Handicap Hurdle.

“I’m very happy with that – he has always shown us a lot and has tons of pace, but his jumping has always let him down. But he’s getting his act together, at the age of nine, and Charlie gave him a great ride.”

Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore combined to win the opening William Hill Ireland Rated Novice Chase with Marvel De Cerisy, who bounced back from a chase debut fall in Wexford, to see off Aarons Day.

“We felt the step-up in trip would suit and the race fell apart a bit, but it’s great to see him go and do it,” said the winning trainer.

Pat Rooney savoured a welcome success Highstreetfashion, a half-brother to former stable-companion Witness Of Fashion, belatedly opened his account in the William Hill Pick Your Placed Handicap Chase, providing 7lb. claimer Paddy O’Brien with his second success in the saddle.

And, ironically, the horse which provided O’Brien with his breakthrough success, at Bellewstown in mid-summer, Pat Downey’s Penny Jar completed a hat-trick when landing the concluding William Hill Extra Places Every Day Handicap, scoring under Conor McNamara at the expense of favourite Clear ThThe Clouds.