Gordon Elliott has high hopes for his Christmas wishlist

Gordon Elliott has climbed most mountains in horse racing, conquered most worlds, but as he looked forward, on Monday morning, to Leopardstown’s Christmas festival, the Co Meath trainer admitted the one glaring omission from his CV remains top of his Christmas wish list: to be champion trainer one day.

To date, Willie Mullins has proven unconquerable. There have been close calls, even days of the final week of the season in which it looked like a new name would be on the roll of honour but, to date, that just hasn’t happened.

In the last couple of seasons, Mullins relentless drive to maintain his status as the country’s top man has carried him a little further clear of the field, but Elliott has not given up and remains as driven as ever to one day wrest that crown.

“If you asked me for one Christmas wish, I’d say to be champion trainer one day,” admitted Elliott.

“It’s something I dream about. I want to do it, and it will happen someday, hopefully. But I’m probably very unfortunate to be around in the same era as Willie Mullins.

“I think I’ve been second to him for the last eight or nine seasons, but we’ll keep him honest anyway. Lads would always be slagging the rivalry, but we’re very good friends. In Ireland, we’re all good friends – most of us, anyway – and it’s good fun.

“If you asked me 10 or 11 years ago, when he moved here, would we be in the position we’re in, I’d have probably laughed at you.”

There has been a pattern of Elliott making a faster start than Mullins and, consequently, putting himself in a strong position in the title race. However, by the time the season rolls around to Punchestown, the wheel has turned in Mullins’ favour and he has, consistently, proven the master of that oft season-defining meeting. Applying constant change in the hope of a similar change in fortune, Elliott has approached this season a little differently.

“To be honest, we went at it a little bit differently this season,” he revealed.

“We said we might just start them off a little slower, not be as hard on them early, and let them all come on for their first runs to see if they can last a little bit longer in the season. For the last couple of seasons, in the last three or four weeks we’ve just been running on red.

“In May, it’ll be 11 years since we bought this place as just a green field, and I’m just trying to improve it the whole time. Like a kid when he goes to a toy shop, every time I go to a yard and I see something new or see something someone else has, I want it. I’ve put everything I’ve had into the yard, and I just want to make it better. It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.”

All successful yards rely on good riders and, in Jack Kennedy and Davy Russell, Cullentra House has two of the best, who seem to be spurring each other on.

“We’ve a great bunch of jockeys, and I suppose Jack and Davy are the two senior lads,” said Elliott. “Jack is making Davy hungry, and Davy is making Jack better, but Jack is kind of stepping into the first jockey role.

“There is no official first jockey, but Davy is not going to be around forever and with these young horses coming along, I need a bit of consistency. It’s a great position to be in, though: they’re two world-class jockeys.

“Jack probably came here when he was 14 years of age, on his school holidays. When he sees a jump, he is just different, a bit special. He has a great pair of hands on him, and horses jump great for him. He is not physically very hard on a horse, so we always have a horse coming home. He’s just very, very good – world class.

“It’s unbelievable that he has ridden 36 or 37 Grade 1 winners and he’s only 22 or 23 years of age.”

Cheltenham dominates the landscape of National Hunt racing — too much, many would argue — and much of the talk of recent times was for the extension of the meeting to a fifth day.

For the foreseeable future, that will not happen, but as this is one place where Elliott has managed to trump his great rival on occasion, his stance on the matter is unsurprising.

“Honestly, if it was on for ten days, I’d be there every day,” he said, doubtlessly recalling all the success he has enjoyed there. However, the reasons it might not work are not lost on him.

“I’d love it to be on for 10 days if I had enough horses to run but, for quality, you could dilute the races too much and that would be a worry.”

MORE immediately, there is the important matter of those four days in Leopardstown. In this industry, Christmas is not holiday season: the exact opposite, in fact, as Elliott knows only too well.

“It’s probably our busiest time of year because we have a lot of staff from the UK, and they go home at Christmas,” he explained.

“But Leopardstown is brilliant. The atmosphere is second to none, it’s one of the best racecourses in Ireland, and the facilities are great.

“Christmas morning is very busy. I go home to my mother for Christmas dinner and then back to work in the afternoon. It’s a great day: it’s one of the days of the year that the phone doesn’t ring, so you can lie down on the couch and take it easy for a while, and if I got a winner a day (at Leopardstown), I’d be happy. I’m never too greedy.”

Not greedy, perhaps, but certainly as motivated as ever to turn his serial silver medal finishes in the trainers’ championship into that one thus-far elusive gold. This year, perhaps?