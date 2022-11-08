Fairyhouse tips: Eric Bloodaxe can strike on first start for Gordon Elliott

Elsewhere on the card, The Big Doyen can make a winning debut over obstacles
Fairyhouse tips: Eric Bloodaxe can strike on first start for Gordon Elliott

ON THE IMPROVE: Eric Bloodaxe showed signs that he was coming back to form when a good second on his final start for Joseph O'Brien. Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 07:30
Tommy Lyons

By Fairyhouse standards, Tuesday's National Hunt programme is decidedly mundane, but there are a couple of races worth tuning in for. The 2023 Fairyhouse Membership Hurdle is the most interesting of all, despite only four being declared, and Eric Bloodaxe can use the opportunity to make a winning start for his new trainer, Gordon Elliott.

A high-class bumper horse a few seasons ago, he missed more than a year before returning in the Grade One bumper at the 2021 Punchestown festival and ran a fine race to finish fourth behind Kilcruit, O'Toole, and Sir Gerhard.

Off from that outing until making a winning debut over hurdles in November of last year, he followed up by finishing runner-up in a Grade Two before getting back to winning ways, also at that level. He lost his form for a couple of runs thereafter but made a step in the right direction when wrapping up last season with a fine second trying to concede 10lbs to Bugs Moran in a novice handicap hurdle.

Then with Joseph O'Brien, but now in Cullentra House, he remains a smart prospect and can get off to a winning start at the expense of Captain Conby.

Race four is the Winter Festival 3rd & 4th December Maiden Hurdle and The Big Doyen can make a winning debut over obstacles. Peter Fahey's gelding got off the mark at the first time of asking in a bumper in Roscommon and followed up with a smashing effort at Punchestown, where he raced clear of the smart Cool Survivor.

Off for 83 days after that win, he was no match for the principals when sixth in a Grade Two at the Dublin Racing Festival. These are much calmer waters and while he is conceding weight to all bar one of his rivals, he will be hard to beat.

The Short Go is likely to head the market given he is clearly quite well regarded, has form which has worked out well, and is in receipt of 8lbs from the selection. Well backed into odds-on favouritism last time, he and the eventual winner, Dawn Rising, eased clear of the field in the closing stages but this one proved no match for that rival.

He is entitled to improve for the run but these will be the most testing conditions he has faced and he may have to settle for a minor role once more.

FAIRYHOUSE 

Selections 

12:20 Hardwired 

12:50 Different Strokes 

1:22 Zarak The Brave 

1:52 The Big Doyen (NB) 

2:22 Eric Bloodaxe (Nap) 

2:52 Ceanndana 

3:22 Emancipator 

3:52 Sweet Will 

Next best 

12:20 Gateau De Miel 

12:50 Camilla's Choice 

1:22 Charlie Luciano 

1:52 The Short Go 

2:22 Captain Conby 

2:52 Halcyon Spirit 

3:22 Ishan 

3:52 Royal Rhythm

More in this section

Ladbrokes Festival of Racing - Day Two - Down Royal Racecourse Envoi Allen returns to his best in Champion Case
Breeders' Cup success on the double for Aidan O'Brien  Breeders' Cup success on the double for Aidan O'Brien 
Colin Keane celebrates latest title success with Dundalk double Colin Keane celebrates latest title success with Dundalk double
<p>MORE SUCCESS: Ryan Moore rides Tuesday to victory past Joel Rosario on In Italian (11) in the Breeders' Cup Filly &amp; Mare Turf race at the Keenelend Race Course. Pic: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson</p>

Tuesday too good in Filly & Mare, as O'Brien and Moore strike again

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.219 s