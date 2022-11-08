Fairyhouse tips: Eric Bloodaxe can strike on first start for Gordon Elliott

By Fairyhouse standards, Tuesday's National Hunt programme is decidedly mundane, but there are a couple of races worth tuning in for. The 2023 Fairyhouse Membership Hurdle is the most interesting of all, despite only four being declared, and Eric Bloodaxe can use the opportunity to make a winning start for his new trainer, Gordon Elliott.

A high-class bumper horse a few seasons ago, he missed more than a year before returning in the Grade One bumper at the 2021 Punchestown festival and ran a fine race to finish fourth behind Kilcruit, O'Toole, and Sir Gerhard.

Off from that outing until making a winning debut over hurdles in November of last year, he followed up by finishing runner-up in a Grade Two before getting back to winning ways, also at that level. He lost his form for a couple of runs thereafter but made a step in the right direction when wrapping up last season with a fine second trying to concede 10lbs to Bugs Moran in a novice handicap hurdle.

Then with Joseph O'Brien, but now in Cullentra House, he remains a smart prospect and can get off to a winning start at the expense of Captain Conby.

Race four is the Winter Festival 3rd & 4th December Maiden Hurdle and The Big Doyen can make a winning debut over obstacles. Peter Fahey's gelding got off the mark at the first time of asking in a bumper in Roscommon and followed up with a smashing effort at Punchestown, where he raced clear of the smart Cool Survivor.

Off for 83 days after that win, he was no match for the principals when sixth in a Grade Two at the Dublin Racing Festival. These are much calmer waters and while he is conceding weight to all bar one of his rivals, he will be hard to beat.

The Short Go is likely to head the market given he is clearly quite well regarded, has form which has worked out well, and is in receipt of 8lbs from the selection. Well backed into odds-on favouritism last time, he and the eventual winner, Dawn Rising, eased clear of the field in the closing stages but this one proved no match for that rival.

He is entitled to improve for the run but these will be the most testing conditions he has faced and he may have to settle for a minor role once more.