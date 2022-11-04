Chasing glory: A Plus Tard leads the 10 chasers to follow this season

GA Law: Age 6, Jamie Snowden, Form 32311, Official rating 142

An age-old adage in jump racing states that ‘they never come back’ from severe injury and a tendon injury can be as nasty as they come. But old adages can be occasionally wrong and GA Law, trained by Jamie Snowden at Lambourn, could poke a few holes in this one over the winter months. Despite being off the track for over 600 days GA Law is still only six but has already contested half-a-dozen chases which included a hat-trick of wins in novice company in 2020. He caught the eye in his comeback race, the Grade Two Old Roan Chase at Aintree, last month staying on well to be third. He’s been dropped eight pounds for the layoff and if staying sound should be competitive in early season handicaps.

Recommended ante-post bet: Paddy Power Gold Cup (Cheltenham, November 12) 10-1.

Thyme Hill: 8, Phillip Hobbs, 52251,OR 161 (Hurdles)

Thyme Hill’s goal over the last couple of seasons has been the Stayers' Hurdle, a race in which he finished second last March. His trainer Phillip Hobbs has now decided to send him chasing and his classy eight-year-old still has enough time on his side to make a delayed impact over the larger obstacles. The gelding has been well schooled over fences and will be seen out in some early-season novice chases before raising his sights in higher-grade races from Christmas.

Recommended ante-post bet: Turners Novice Chase 10-1

Fiddlerontheroof: 8, Joe Tizzard, 52213, OR 155

Another eight-year-old, Fiddlerontheroof sits uncomfortably into racings rating ‘twilight zone’ — not quite the talent to win at the highest level but good enough to be burdened with plenty of weight in handicaps. A robust and dependable animal, he should be turning up in quality staying handicap chases before taking a mid-season break in preparation for the Aintree Grand National where he was an eye-catching fifth to Noble Yeats in April. His first big aim is the Coral Gold Cup (ex-Hennessy) at Newbury at the end of this month, a race in which he was narrowly beaten last year by Cloudy Glen.

Recommended ante-post bet: Aintree Grand National 33-1.

Gericault Roque: 6, David Pipe, 22223, OR 133

Fifteen fast years have passed since Martin Pipe surrendered control of his Pond House Stable to his son David, a transfer of authority that immediately made Saturday afternoon betting calculations much more difficult. Pipe Sr had harvested big Saturday handicaps with ridiculous regularity for decades, a feat that David has found hard to match, but Gericault Roque offers some hope of redemption this season. He finished a good second to Corach Rambler in the Ultima Chase at Cheltenham and, although still to win over fences, he looks to have both the stamina, freshness, and handicap rating to be competitive in the top staying handicap chases.

Recommended ante-post bet: Coral Gold Cup (Newbury, November 26) 14-1.

Edwardstone: 8, Alan King, 21111, OR 161.

A 161-rated chaser, Edwardstone is awkwardly sandwiched between a rock called Energumene and a hard place called Shishkin in the two-mile chase category. Even so, he remains a talented second-season chaser with the maturity and attitude to collect many races, particularly when his two more talented rivals don’t show up or are visited by bad luck.

He won his first five races over fences impressively last year, culminating with a solid win in the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival, easily beating Gabynako, before going over the boil at Aintree. Alan King, his trainer, is happy that he has summered very well and he should reappear in the coming weeks. Edwardstone may find that a longer distance suits over time and March could find him contesting the Ryanair Chase.

Recommended ante-post bet: Ryanair Chase 18-1.

Mighty Potter: 5, Gordon Elliott, 1P311, OR 150 (Hurdles)

Mighty Potter began last season as one of the most highly touted novice hurdlers in Ireland but dented his reputation with a disappointing third place in the Royal Bond Hurdle at Fairyhouse and then was subsequently pulled up behind the monster that is Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham. These two performances took the sheen from a season that still yielded two Grade One victories, including an easy end-of-season win at Punchestown. A big, scopey gelding, he is reported to have strengthened nicely over the summer and could develop into a force in high-end novice chases over two-mile plus.

Recommended ante-post bet: Arkle Chase, 12-1.

Journey With Me: 7, Henry De Bromhead, 7F111, OR 145 (Hurdles)

Like Mighty Potter, Journey With Me had a troubled visit to Cheltenham last March. A 145-rated hurdler, he won two of his four starts over hurdles last season and was a well-backed second favourite for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle over two-mile and five. He looked certain to be placed behind Sir Gerhard before taking a tired fall at the last and he took a long time to get back up. Happily, he emerged safe and well from behind the dreaded green screen but understandably ran flat at Punchestown next time out. He should be a presence in longer distance novice chases and his trainer will place him wisely.

Recommended ante-post bet: Brown Advisory Chase 20-1.

Allegorie De Vassy: 5, Willie Mullins, 11113, OR 137 (Hurdles)

Allegorie De Vassy has taken the same pathway as many of Willie Mullins' good mares. Promise in France, purchased for Rich Ricci, and then quick progress in Ireland. She’s won her only two races for Mullins to date, both hurdles at Fairyhouse in January, including a Grade Three novice hurdle where she comfortably beat her talented stablemate, Brandy Love. A big, strong, stuffy mare, she will go chasing this year and it would be far from surprising if she emerged as a Mullins ‘banker’ at the festival in March.

Recommended ante-post bet: Mares' Chase 6-1

The Galloping Bear, 9, Ben Clarke, 11F11 OR 140.

Finding a well-handicapped, improving horse that loves heavy ground and stays about six and a half miles is normally the hardest problem this time of year and is usually unsolvable. But The Galloping Bear might be worth a shout. Although nine years of age he has few miles on the clock, has won four of five over fences, and fell in the other one. His statement race came last February when he beat the high-class mud-lover, Bristol De Mai by seven lengths at his beloved Haydock Park over three and a half miles on bottomless ground. His young trainer, Ben Clarke, has high hopes that this could be his breakthrough horse.

Recommended ante-post bet: Welsh Grand National (Chepstow, December 27) 12-1.

A Plus Tard: 8 Henry De Bromhead, 12121 OR 180

Four months out and the Gold Cup already looks like the race of the season. Exciting novices such as Galopin Des Champs, L’Homme Press, and Bravesmansgame have emerged as viable contenders for the big prize and other wild card improvers such as Stattler and Hewick should add depth and intrigue to the contest. The race may pivot on the unknown answer to the much-asked question: Is Galopin as good as he looks? What is known for certain is that A Plus Tard certainly was a brilliant winner last March and will be hard to beat, all being well. De Bromhead is delighted with his work after a summer break and will start his season in the Betfair Chase at Haydock in a couple of weeks.

Recommended ante-post bet: Cheltenham Gold Cup 4-1.