Demandrivingdouvan delivers in Thurles bumper 

Much of the focus on Thursday’s card in Thurles was on the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Auction Bumper, in which the highly-regarded Demandrivingdouvan was making his seasonal debut.

Winner of a point-to-point, and runner-up to Marine Nationale on his only outing of last season, in a bumper, he was a long odds-on favourite to make a winning return, and duly obliged.

A second winner on the card for trainer Gordon Elliott, he led early on the final circuit but was momentarily passed turning for home. He led again in the straight and, despite idling in front, stayed on well under Jamie Codd to beat Spitalfield.

Elliott said: “Jamie said he didn’t do a stroke once he went to the front. We could have done with a lead but when Declan’s horse (March To Victory) ran off, we had to roll on. He’s a nice horse. He’ll go jumping hurdles now and probably wants a trip.”

In the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle, Elliott’s Favori De Champdou made light of a year off the track. The winner had shown good form in bumpers, notably when winning here in early 2020, when Run For Oscar was the runner-up, but he had just one run last season. An all-the-way winner this time, the seven-year-old has lost time to make up for and his focus will be switched to fences.

“We thought he would need it, but he did everything right and Jack gave him a grand ride,” said Elliott. “He looked big in the ring, but he jumped great and will probably go chasing now.”

Scalor caused a real upset when taking the opener, the Thurles Beginners’ Chase, for Liz Doyle and Sean O’Keeffe. As they approached the second last there were four still in with every chance, including favourite Winding River and the gambled-on Paladian Jewel (40-1 to 5-2). However, 25-1 shot Scalor was in determined mood and he battled on bravely to see off fellow outsider Willywampus (66-1), with the favourite third and the gamble a well-beaten fourth.

Out of luck with the favourite in the opener, trainer Oliver McKiernan gained compensation when Difficult Decision came out on top in an exciting finish to the Littleton Handicap Chase. As the race unfolded, the winner, ridden by Phillip Enright, held sway, but Filon D’oudairies, ridden by Aidan Kelly, joined him going to the last and they had a great buckle. There was little to separate them at the line, but Difficult Decision dipped his head at the right time to snatch the narrowest of victories.

Enright later completed a double, though it was far more comfortable as he guided Light Parade to victory in the Two-Mile Borris Handicap Hurdle. His mount, trained by Liam Burke, travelled strongly into the race and picked up well to readily account for Ucandoit. It was a welcome change of luck for the trainer, and for the horse it was a step up from a good run last month at Cork.

The Templemore Mares’ Maiden Hurdle provided another exciting finish — the winning distances in the first three races were a neck, a nose, and a nose — and another upset as 33-1 chance Navy Waves landed the spoils for trainer Julie Cashin and jockey Evan Dwan, for whom it was a breakthrough victory as a professional.

The four-year-old filly was able to lie handy from the outset this time and she picked up well to challenge odds-on favourite Mollys Glory from the back of the last. Once again, a photo finish was required, and it showed the filly to have prevailed by a nose.

“I turned professional during the summer and ride out for Donnacha O’Brien every morning,” said Dwan, who had four winners as an amateur. “I’m from just 10 minutes out the road, so it’s great to get one here again.”

Joseph O’Brien’s Global Equity had to concede considerable weight to all bar one of her rivals in the Ballagh Mares’ Handicap Hurdle, but the market spoke strongly in her favour, and she rewarded her supporters with a fine effort.

Richie Deegan’s mount, winner of a charity race recently at The Curragh, made all the running and quickened clear before the turn in to all but seal victory for the mare who now has a bumper, two hurdles and a chase success to her name.