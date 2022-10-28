Dundalk tips: Nel can boost Colin Keane's bid to retain title

The once-raced, Ger Lyons-trained Nel appeals in the Book Online At DundalkStadium.com Maiden and might give Colin Keane a crucial win in his battle to retain his champion jockey title.

The three-time champion trails Billy Lee 88-89 in the title race, with just five meetings remaining. Keane has six rides on this eight-race Dundalk card, while Lee has five. And their ongoing battle will add spice to the Friday night action.

Formerly trained by Paddy Twomey, Nel made her belated debut at Bellewstown last month and, although green and keen through the race, did well to finish fourth, beaten less than two lengths, behind 78-rated Native Queen.

A daughter of Churchill and a half-sister to three winners, most notably War Correspondent, Group 3-placed for Michael Halford and a prolific winner (including five Group 1s) in Hong Kong when renamed Exultant, this Glenburnie filly is open to plenty of improvement and might be capable of earning a valuable winning bracket.

An obvious danger is Joseph O’Brien’s Rosso Corsa, sent off a hot 5-4 favourite when flopping on her debut here back in July, dropping away tamely to finish fifth behind Ceallach. Back after a break, Mikey Sheehy’s mount will wear a first-time tongue-tie this time and looks a potential threat, alongside Dermot Weld’s visored, 80-rated Zaniyka.

Nel carries the colours of Ballygallon Stud whose course maiden winner Angel Girl, trained by Johnny Murtagh, has solid claims in the (50-80) Christmas Party Nights Handicap.

This grey filly won her maiden over six furlongs at this venue and has performed consistently on grass in recent weeks, failing by a half-length to Band Width at Punchestown before a solid fourth behind the progressive Flame Of Eire at Listowel last time.

A Dark Angel filly who enjoys racing close to the pace, Angel Girl has definite each-way claims.

Seeking a first jockeys' championship, Billy Lee has a strong book of rides, including Johnny Feane’s charge Smullen’s Pride in the opening two-year-old maiden.

The West Limerick man will renew his partnership with James McAuley’s Tai Sing Yeh, under top-weight, in the View Restaurant At Dundalk Handicap.

And, up 5lb for last week’s win over six furlongs, a rise which leaves him on a mark of 70 in this 47-65 handicap, he’s expected to confirm form with dual course and distance winner Inishmot Prince and Jazzy Dancer, third and fourth in last week’s race.

The biggest pot on offer is for the finale, the Story Of Dundalk Stadium Book Handicap, in which Joseph O’Brien’s Amortentia, beaten a head by No Say Ever on his first crack at this trip, a mile and a half, should be tough to beat.