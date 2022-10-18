Billy Lee boosts title prospects with Gowran double

Billy Lee boosted his prospects against Colin Keane in the title race when sharing a Gowran Park double with trainer Willie McCreery, a brace which leaves the Limerick man just two wins behind the champion (83-85).

Drummin Life, backed into 15-8 favouritism, ran out a convincing winner of the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Fillies 2-Y-0 Maiden to spark the McCreery-Lee double.

Third in a hot Thurles maiden last time, the Gleneagles filly assumed command two furlongs from home and stayed on to beat Ballydoyle filly Water Nymph by three and a quarter lengths.

"I probably ran her in the wrong race in Thurles, but she did nothing wrong," said McCreery. “Billy said she idled in front, but she won well and should be a nice middle-distance filly next year.”

The double was completed when Blazing Skies, upped significantly in trip, opened her account, at the sixth attempt, in the Gowran Park Racing Club Fillies & Mares Maiden, scooting clear in the straight to slam favourite Engagement Ring by nine lengths.

“It’s great for the lads (Irish National Stud Racing, who own the daughter of Dark Angel),” stated McCreery. “I’ve obviously been running her over the wrong trip. It was worth a try stepping her up and she looked happy throughout the race. Billy gave her a lovely, cool ride and she did it very well.”

The Joseph O’Brien-trained White Caviar, a full-sister to English St Leger winner Galileo Chrome, made a successful handicap debut (off 81) in the concluding Racing Again November 26th Handicap, staying on dourly to beat Active Duty and Darraby.

“Declan intended to be forward on her, but they went fast enough and he felt it was sharp enough for her around here,” explained O’Brien’s representative Brendan Powell. "He said everything was happening a bit quick for her, but she’s tough and stays really well.”

In the earlier two-year-old colts’ maiden, the Gary Carroll-ridden Immutable made it third time lucky for trainer Joe Murphy, battling well to get the better of Dark Side and San Antonio by a half-length and the same.

“He’s tough and honest and I’m delighted for his owner Ger Kervick — this is his first winner,” stated the winning trainer.

“Gary said it developed into a tough slog, but he battled it out well. I think he’s a nice horse going forward and a mile and a quarter should suit him, next year.”

Sent off at 16-1, but far from ignored in the market, the Mark Fahey-trained Rhythm King made a successful handicap debut when landing the opening 47-65 nursery, digging deep to hold the persistent challenge of favourite Summer.

“He’s an Elzaam and it’s the first time he got proper soft ground,” said Fahey. “I’m delighted for his owners, the Lennons — they’ve had horses with me a while and this fellow is home-bred, but this is their first winner. He battled well and is a real stayer.”

“He did what he was entitled to do on the handicapper’s assessment of his win in the Curragh,” said an under-stated Michael O’Callaghan after watching 8-11 favourite Facethepuckout bolt up in the second division of the (47-65) Racing Club Membership Handicap.

The six-year-old triumphed by an effortless six lengths at headquarters, for which the handicapper put him up 18lb, and, under just a mandatory 7lb penalty here, coasted to success, with a similar margin to spare over Wrist Art

O’Callaghan added: "He came out of the Curragh race well, so we had to run again. He’s sweet and in good form, as good as he ever was. He’s in again at the Curragh on Sunday.”

The first division of this event saw Peter Closkey savour a welcome win as course winner Stormy Jenn (Robert Whearty) justified 5-1 favouritism.

Fools Glory, locally trained by Paul McEnery, proved a shock 33-1 winner of the Dine At Gowran Park Handicap, prompting her handler to comment: “She has done well since Roscommon and is just coming to herself. She likes that ground and it’s always nice to win at our local track.”