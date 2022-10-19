Navan tips: Ardad's Great can get punters off to flying start

Wednesday's Flat racing action is in Navan and Ardad’s Great can get punters off to the perfect start by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden.

Jessica Harrington’s filly showed promise in the first half of the season, particularly when she finished second, beaten just a nose, behind Wodao in the Listed Ten Sovereigns Stakes in late June at Tipperary.

There are many reasons to look favourably upon that form in the context of this race as the winner is now rated 96, the third 113, and the fourth 95. Also, the race was on yielding to soft ground, which is similar to the conditions she will face today.

Well beaten on her next start, in mid-July, she was left off from then until late September when she contested a Curragh maiden.

Whilst well-beaten into second place, the winner, Small Oasis (who has since joined the Harrington team), gave the form a boost when finishing a close third in the Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket. Fourth-placed Hispanic also did a bit for the form by winning a Curragh maiden by a country mile, and seventh-placed Lisieux ran out an easy winner of a nursery.

Everything points to Ardad’s Great being much better than just maiden standard and she can get her due reward here. Decorated My Life has been highly tried since a promising debut in August and will find these calmer waters much more to her liking. She can give the selection most to think about.

Blues Emperor can make a winning handicap debut in the Like Navan On Facebook Handicap. Johnny Murtagh’s gelding ran with promise on debut, on the all-weather in December, and was off for more than nine months before running a close third to Redstone Well in a Cork maiden.

On the back of that, he showed a good attitude to win a Listowel maiden and gave the impression that day that he would appreciate a step up in trip. He gets that today and his opening mark of 83 looks reasonable considering the runner-up in the Listowel race has since won a maiden. Proven in testing conditions, he can take this at the expense of Galway winners Smooth Tom and Mister Wilson.