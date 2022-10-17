Fan De Blues bolts up despite some poor jumping

Cork

Perhaps a shade unfair on his rivals to say that Fan De Blues turned the Co-op Superstores Handicap Chase, the feature on Sunday’s card in Cork, into a procession, but Willie Mullins’ horse was able to throw in a few modest leaps along the way and still post a wide-margin victory.

An easy winner of a conditions’ chase at Ballinrobe on his previous outing, he came here in great heart, and it showed. There were a few occasions through the race at which it looked as though a jumping error might prove very costly, but no sooner had he made that mistake than had he recovered the lost ground and was back on the bridle.

Turbo ran a super race to pose a threat in the straight, but once Danny Mullins asked Fan De Blues to stretch, he pulled clear to win by ten lengths.

“It was very disappointing (his round of jumping), because what Danny and I thought was that his jumping might win it,” admitted the winning trainer. “At halfway I thought he was gone but when Danny grabbed a hold of him and gave him a squeeze he was way better.

“He’s probably a better horse than his handicap mark at the minute, and maybe some of the other horses didn’t handle the conditions.

“At the moment I’ll keep him going and will keep him to that trip, which seems to suit him better. I’ll keep him to small runner races as I’m not sure he likes big fields.”

Gavin Cromwell and Keith Donoghue teamed up to record a near 21-1 double on the undercard. Derrylinda, who won a point-to-point bumper on debut in March of last year, provided the first leg when getting off the mark over timber in the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle.

The market spoke favourably for Ocean Of Mercy, who attempted to make all the running, but the eventual winner was brought forward with a late run by Donoghue and with a good jump at the last, she all but sealed the deal.

Final Orders, a recent winner in Killarney, completed the double with a runaway success in the Follow Us On Social Media Rated Novice Hurdle. In an eventful race, in which only half of the eight runners completed the course, he was in front rank throughout and eased clear in the closing stages. A huge leap at the last showed he had plenty left if required, but no credible challenge materialised, and he won as he pleased.

Grand Soir added to his bumper and point to point victories with a fine performance in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Novice Hurdle. While he lost his place in the early stages, the John McConnell-trained and Simon Torrens-ridden gelding moved up well as the race developed. Sent to the front at the third-last, where favourite Nos Na Gaoithe began to pay the price for racing too keenly, he took a chance at the last but landed with momentum and ran on strongly to keep Another Choice at bay.

L’or Des Roses, ridden by Ben Harvey, owned by his father, William, and trained by his grandfather, David, ran out an easy winner of the first division of the Fermoy Handicap Hurdle. A consistent sort since switching from point to points, he made all the running this time and eased clear up the straight to win in the style of a very well handicap horse.

Champagne Auction, having his first run for Sean Aherne, caused a 40-1 upset in the second division of the handicap hurdle.

He showed promise on debut, back in September 2020, but hadn’t, until this stage, built on that. Racing wide but always to the fore this time, he faced a strong late challenge from Light Parade, but Sean O’Keeffe got a great tune out of him, and he ran on strongly to win by almost two lengths.

At eight years of age, the Noel Meade-trained Idas Boy is a latecomer to chasing but he made his first start over fences a winning one with a facile success in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners’ Chase. The well-backed 10-11 chance sat second most of the way but once he took over from Caesar Rock three out it was plain sailing.

“It was a nice starting point,” said winning rider Bryan Cooper. “He schooled well at home, was very good the other morning, and so we were confident.

“I didn’t want to give Darragh (O’Keeffe, Caesar Rock) too much of a lead because his is a summer horse and he was fit. It was a tough one to gauge, but he did what was expected.

“I won a maiden hurdle on him and was second on him in a novice hurdle, but we always knew when he got a fence that he’d be much better, and it’s great to get that one out of the way.

“I’d say he’ll be higher rated over fences than he was over hurdles, wherever that may take him, but he wouldn’t want the ground too testing.”

There was a local winner to wrap up proceedings as Corbetts Cross, ridden by Maxine O’Sullivan for her father, Eugene, took the Paschal Brennan Plays Live After Racing Bumper.

Winner of a Kildorrery point to point in February, he ran with promise on both previous outings in bumpers, and the imposing gelding coped well with the prevailing conditions.

Brought to challenge halfway up the straight, the five-year-old faced a strong challenge from Getaway Charlie but ran on stoutly to win by a length and three quarters, the front pair a long way clear of the remainder.|