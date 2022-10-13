Paddington and Hispanic shine for Aidan O'Brien at the Curragh

Wide-margin victories for two-year-olds Paddington and Hispanic, both ridden by Seamus Heffernan, proved the highlights of a Curragh treble for Aidan O’Brien.

Well beaten on his debut at Ascot back in early September, Siyouni colt Paddington stepped up significantly to record an impressive five-length success over Rochester Mike in the opening Bill Hanlon Memorial 2-Y-0 Maiden.

“He was disappointing in Ascot, when he was very green,” O’Brien said of the 16-5 shot. “But he has always shown a little bit of class at home and we gave him time. He’s finished for the season and could start in a Guineas trial in the spring.”

Hispanic, in the frame in his two previous starts, bolted up by no less than eight lengths in the five-furlong Friarstown Stud 2-Y-0 Maiden, clearly helped by the addition of blinkers.

The No Nay Never colt, a 3-1 shot, made all and, when shaken up by Heffernan, forged clear to slam Parting Glass, prompting his trainer to comment: “He was very green first time and even greener second time — the penny just wasn’t dropping. But we tried him in blinkers at home and he grew another leg.

“Seamus was very happy with him and said that when he let him go at the two-furlong pole, it was over. It’s unusual for a sprinter to go that pace and quicken off it. He’s very fast, a real sprinter.

Wayne Lordan provided O’Brien with third leg of his treble when partnering 5-6 favourite Harley Street to a workmanlike, one-length win over Hibernia Oppositus.

The Galileo colt was having only his second start, is open to further improvement, and it was significant that the leading pair stretched seven and a half lengths clear of the rest.

“He had a lovely run here, was very green through the race and was crying out for a mile and a half,” stated O’Brien. “Joseph’s horse (the runner-up) finished in front of him the last day and he turned the form around. He’s still babyish and unexposed and he’s a horse that could make a nice four-year-old.”

Joseph O’Brien was on the mark earlier when 87-rated American Sonja, narrowly beaten in a nursery last time, opened her account in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series 2-Y-0 Maiden.

The field split into two groups, with McCauley’s Tavern blazing the trail on the stands side. But Dylan Browne McMonagle took his time on the 10-11 favourite in the far side group before asserting to score by three and a half lengths.

“Dylan felt he probably got there a bit soon, but she deserved her turn,” said O’Brien’s representative Brendan Powell. “She’s a very genuine filly and is ready for a step-up in class, although she wouldn’t want the ground any softer.”

In the absence of morning favourite, Gambe Veloce, the other maiden on the card, the one-mile Hollywoodbets Supports Brentford Football Club Maiden, went to Jarlath Fahey’s progressive Vadamos gelding Boher Road (Ronan Whelan), who kept favourite Painetsr Palette at bay by three-quarters of a length.

“He has learned and improved from every run,” said Fahey. “He’s home-bred, by Pat McCarthy, who has been a supporter of mine a long time. Ronan says he’ll go further, but we’ve no real plan. We’ll see what mark he gets, or he could go over hurdles.”

In the handicap action, three-time champion Colin Keane joined Billy Lee on the 82-winner mark for the season when Michael O’Callaghan’s Facethepuckout (100-30 favourite) bolted up by six lengths in the Hollywoodbets Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap.

“We bought him back after he ran in a claimer in Dundalk and he’s been leading the two-year-olds, which has sweetened him up,” stated O’Callaghan. “He’s in as good form as ever and was well-handicapped on his old form. He’s in Gowran on Tuesday and will go there under a mandatory penalty.”

Michael Halford’s recent Dundalk winner Chally Chute, confidently handled by in-form apprentice Jamie Powell, justified 9-2 favouritism in the Hollywoodbets.ie Handicap, prompting his trainer to explain: “He’s improving all the time. He handles Dundalk well and might go back there, but, being by Fast Company, I had no worries about the grass. Jamie was very cool on him and I’m delighted to give him a winner — his dad is a great friend of mine.”

And Leigh Roche recorded a welcome winner when driving out the Susan Finn-trained 33-1 shot Mymomentintime for a clear-cut victory over favourite Swift Flight in the finale, the five-furlong Hollywoodbets First Past The Post Promotion.