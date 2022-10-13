Irish tips: Swift Flight can strike in Curragh finale 

Two meetings Thursday afternoon, with the National Hunt action in Tramore and the Flat in The Curragh. The nap comes at the latter venue, where Swift Flight can take the finale, the Hollywoodbets First Past The Post Promotion Handicap, for Ken Condon and Joey Sheridan.

The grey has been campaigned sparingly this season but his most recent effort, behind Curraheen Princess, signalled a return to winning ways was on the horizon. With the benefit of that run, and with the soft conditions to suit, the grey can put a second winning mark on his card.

American Sonja can get off the mark in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden. Joseph O’Brien’s filly has run well on all three outings to date and, while she was put in her place by Spirit Gal on the second of those races, that form was franked when the winner followed up in a Listed race at Dundalk, and when third-placed Small Oasis finished a close third in the Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes. She was picked up late when stepped up to seven furlongs last time and, back over six here, she can get off the mark.

This is an interesting race, with McCauley’s Tavern and Clounmacon both winners in waiting. However, the former is likely best suited to five furlongs, particularly on testing ground, while the latter must prove she has the pace for the drop from seven furlongs. Neither can be ruled out with great confidence, but American Sonja sets the standard and can come out on top here.

In Tramore, Majavango can take the Waterford Greenway Beginners’ Chase for Tom Gibney and Darragh O’Keeffe. The six-year-old made his chasing debut in May and found only Na Caith Tobac too good, and that form received a boost when the winner followed up three weeks later.

Off from that run in mid-May until contesting a beginners’ chase last month at Downpatrick, he finished a close third behind Ingenious Stroke and Final Orders. That form was boosted when the runner-up had his turn next time, at Killarney, and when fourth-placed Joeswayornoway did likewise, also at Killarney. Likely to be better for the run, the selection ought to take a great deal of beating in this company.