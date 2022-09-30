Irish tips: Drop in trip can do the trick for Cairo

Two meetings once again on Friday and in the evening meeting in Dundalk, the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Star Appeal Stakes is one of the twin features and Aidan O’Brien, who won the race on four consecutive occasions from 2012 but only once since, can take this renewal with Cairo.

Runner-up over six furlongs on debut, he was a little outpaced at one point but stayed on strongly to the line to be beaten a head by Wave Machine, with subsequent maiden winners Mount Ruapehu, Spirit Gal, and Speirling Beag all behind.

On that evidence, it was no surprise he stepped up to a mile for his second start and while he got the job done, he showed pace to go clear before being all out at the line to hold stablemate Gulf Of Mexico and Voice Of Reason. Given the pace he showed to go clear, the drop back to seven furlongs should be ideal and for Friday’s race he is preferred to Imadpour, who earned his stripes in Cork having run well in two hot maidens.

The other feature is the listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Legacy Stakes and Apricot Twist can give Ger Lyons and Colin Keane a fourth consecutive win in the race. Although behind one of Friday’s rivals, Coralillo, on his most recent outing, he showed natural speed and certainly didn’t give up when passed. He has three parts of a length to find with that rival but the drop to five furlongs can help bring out the best in him.

Lady Tilbury, who was behind the aforementioned pair in the Group 3 won by Treasure Trove, will also appreciate the drop in trip and must be respected, as must Funny Money Honey, who has been highly tried and far from disgraced in all three starts to date for Jessica Harrington.

In Gowran, Willie Mullins has won four of the last seven runnings of the listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mucklemeg Mares’ Bumper and can make it five from eight by taking this year’s renewal with Katie Tay.

The four-year-old filly showed real promise on debut, in March, but was well beaten on her second start, at the Punchestown festival. With Emmet Mullins for her first two starts, she joined Willie Mullins over the summer and made a winning start for new connections when running out a comfortable winner of a bumper at the August festival in Tramore. This is considerably tougher, but she is bred to improve and can follow up.

Mullins’ Saylavee can make a winning debut over timber in the Gowran Park Racing Club Maiden Hurdle. Runner-up on her sole start for Barry Fitzgerald, she finished fourth on her debut for Mullins but ran out an easy winner on her next start, at Clonmel. She followed up in good style at Killarney and now embarks on a hurdling career.

She is an above-average recruit and can take this at the expense of The Mediator, who is also a smart recruit. The latter won a bumper on debut and then ran a super race to finish third behind the exciting Hunters Yarn in a winners’ bumper. There isn’t much to separate her and the selection in what should be a fascinating contest.

GOWRAN PARK

Selections

1:35 Catena Zapata

2:07 Saylavee

2:42 Cracklinrose

3:17 Only One Plan

3:52 Outback Flyer

4:27 Moving Water

5:02 Serpolette

5:37 Katie Tay

Next best

1:35 Wee Willie Nail

2:07 The Mediator

2:42 Flyaway Maggie

3:17 Flashthelights

3:52 Champagne Problem

4:27 Guiri

5:02 Ordered Lives

5:37 Dorans Weir

DUNDALK

Selections

4:50 Harry’s Bar

5:25 Apricot Twist (nb)

6:00 Baalbec Beauty

6:30 Lady Skipper

7:00 Cairo (nap)

7:30 Endless Season

8:00 Sierra Nevada

8:30 Amortentia

Next best

4:50 Logo Hunter

5:25 Coralillo

6:00 Inchiquin Star

6:30 Amemri

7:00 Imadpour

7:30 Instrumental

8:00 Smaoineamh Sile

8:30 Gulliver’s Travels