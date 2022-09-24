Listowel chairman Pat Healy savours 'best Saturday ever'

Listowel chairman Pat Healy has spoken of his delight after the six-day Harvest Festival ended with what he described as “our best Saturday ever”

Reflecting on another hugely successful week, the popular photographer said: “It’s been unbelievable, we’re over the moon. Our big day, Guinness Kerry National day, we had a crowd of over 25,000 people, blue skies, everyone was walking around in t-shirts and then we had Ladies Day, we had a crowd of over 27,000 people so we were thrilled.”