Listowel chairman Pat Healy savours 'best Saturday ever'

The Tony Martin-trained Sil Ver Klass won the big race on the final day of the Harvest Festival
Listowel chairman Pat Healy savours 'best Saturday ever'

EDGING CLEAR: Sil Ver Klass and Peter Jon Carberry, left, jump the last before going on to win the Charlie Chute Memorial Handicap Chase at Listowel. Picture: Healy Racing

Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 21:38
Darren Norris

Listowel chairman Pat Healy has spoken of his delight after the six-day Harvest Festival ended with what he described as “our best Saturday ever” 

Reflecting on another hugely successful week, the popular photographer said: “It’s been unbelievable, we’re over the moon. Our big day, Guinness Kerry National day, we had a crowd of over 25,000 people, blue skies, everyone was walking around in t-shirts and then we had Ladies Day, we had a crowd of over 27,000 people so we were thrilled.” 

Paying tribute to the local community on Racing TV, Healy added: “I think Listowel, the Harvest Festival, is a unique race meeting, it’s the last town race meeting. Listowel’s a fantastic community, the people put their shoulder behind the wheel, they want it to be a success, and the locals make it a success.

“Everybody in Listowel takes pride in the Harvest Festival, they want to promote it, they want it to be a success and this week we saw the fruits of the locals’ labour.

“It's a huge boost to the North Kerry area, I think it’s worth €14m to North Kerry and I think this could be our best Saturday ever.” 

On the track, the Charlie Chute Memorial Handicap Chase, the big race on the final day, was won by the Tony Martin-trained Sil Ver Klass at odds of 5-2.

More in this section

Autumn Festival - Day One - Curragh Racecourse Crypto Force banks Beresford cash at the Curragh
Weekend Irish tips: Hellsing can swoop late in Goffs Million at the Curragh Weekend Irish tips: Hellsing can swoop late in Goffs Million at the Curragh
Magnor Glory delivers for Terence O’Brien at Listowel Magnor Glory delivers for Terence O’Brien at Listowel
<p>TOP PROSPECT: Blackbeard surges to victory in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes. Picture: David Davies/PA </p>

Blackbeard plunders Middle Park at Newmarket

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.228 s