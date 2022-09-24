Listowel chairman Pat Healy savours 'best Saturday ever'

Listowel chairman Pat Healy has spoken of his delight after the six-day Harvest Festival ended with what he described as “our best Saturday ever”
Reflecting on another hugely successful week, the popular photographer said: “It’s been unbelievable, we’re over the moon. Our big day, Guinness Kerry National day, we had a crowd of over 25,000 people, blue skies, everyone was walking around in t-shirts and then we had Ladies Day, we had a crowd of over 27,000 people so we were thrilled.”
Paying tribute to the local community on, Healy added: “I think Listowel, the Harvest Festival, is a unique race meeting, it’s the last town race meeting. Listowel’s a fantastic community, the people put their shoulder behind the wheel, they want it to be a success, and the locals make it a success.
“Everybody in Listowel takes pride in the Harvest Festival, they want to promote it, they want it to be a success and this week we saw the fruits of the locals’ labour.
“It's a huge boost to the North Kerry area, I think it’s worth €14m to North Kerry and I think this could be our best Saturday ever.”
On the track, the Charlie Chute Memorial Handicap Chase, the big race on the final day, was won by the Tony Martin-trained Sil Ver Klass at odds of 5-2.