Blackbeard plunders Middle Park at Newmarket

Aidan O'Brien has now won the Group 1 contest a record seven times
Blackbeard plunders Middle Park at Newmarket

TOP PROSPECT: Blackbeard surges to victory in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes. Picture: David Davies/PA 

Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 15:33
Nick Robson

Blackbeard led home a Ballydoyle one-two in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket as Aidan O'Brien recorded a record seventh victory in the Group 1 contest.

It was the winner's second successive Group 1 win and third-straight win at Pattern level as he followed up back-to-back French triumphs in the Prix Robert Papin and Prix Morny.

One of Blackbeard's regular rivals Persian Force was the early pace-setter, with Ryan Moore content to track the July Stakes scorer and market leader Marshman, who was far too keen in the hands of Clifford Lee and pulled his way to the front.

As Persian Force's stride began to shorten and Marshman started to wilt, Moore made his move and put the race to bed in a matter of strides as Blackbeard hit top gear inside the final furlong.

Having missed the break, stablemate The Antarctic kept on well for second, with the game Persian Force once again taking a spot on the podium in third.

More in this section

Weekend Irish tips: Hellsing can swoop late in Goffs Million at the Curragh Weekend Irish tips: Hellsing can swoop late in Goffs Million at the Curragh
Magnor Glory delivers for Terence O’Brien at Listowel Magnor Glory delivers for Terence O’Brien at Listowel
Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival - Day Three HRI accused of sloppy use of public money
<p>FINE EFFORT: Crypto Force pulls clear of favourite Adelaide River to win the Alan Smurfit Memorial Beresford Stakes. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA </p>

Crypto Force banks Beresford cash at the Curragh

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.227 s