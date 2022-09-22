HRI accused of sloppy use of public money

HORSE Racing Ireland has been accused of “sloppy” financial management of public money following a €9m overspend for the Curragh Racecourse redevelopment, during a Dail Public Accounts Committee hearing on Thursday.

In a sometimes tense session, HRI was also told it had overseen a “financial calamity” over its purchase of land at Tipperary Racecourse in which 12 acres was purchased for up three times its true value.

While much of the three-hour hearing focused on controversies at the Curragh and Tipperary, other issues raised included a five-year delay in installing CCTV in yards at Irish racecourses, the perceived “conflict of interest” of a former HRI CEO as Curragh chief executive and issues over prize money payments to owners.

The meeting was opened with disclosure of HRI’s financial statements for 2020, which had been delayed due to two issues which required further attention from the Comptroller and Auditor General Seamus McCarthy.

The matters concerned the financial details around the Curragh and Tipperary tracks.

The financial statement revealed that HRI received €67.2m in state funding which accounted for 71% of the organisation’s income for 2020.

An additional €16.3m came from sponsors and owners, €5m in media rights, with registration fees amounting to €2.2m and an additional €200k from the thoroughbred industry.

The organisation incurred a net loss of €904k from a turnover of €59m, which was blamed on ‘the net impact of COVID-19 restrictions on racing and race attendance’.

Of most significant interest to the committee members was an agreement by HRI to provide a loan to Curragh Racecourse Limited of €9m, and a loss of €105k following a land deal undertaken by Tipperary Race Company plc.

This loss was judged to be closer to €200k by Committee Chair Brian Stanley.

In questions about the Curragh overruns, Deputy Verona Murphy asked the Department of Agriculture what oversight it had on the “vast amount of public money” it had signed off on for an “investment that has gone wrong”.

In response, Assistant Secretary General at the Department said the “investment was made in good faith on a business case that was developed” but admitted there was a concern about the overspending.

“Whose concern is it? Because it appears a fierce sloppy transaction of public money,” asked Dep Murphy.

The Wexford representative also questioned how the former CEO of HRI Brian Kavanagh had become chief executive at the Curragh Racecourse, and whether that represented a conflict of interest.

Mr Blake said the Department of Agriculture, which provides oversight of Horse Racing Ireland, “had no hand, act or part” in the appointment.

“I would be quite concerned (about the new role) where Mr Kvanagh has moved onto,” continued Ms Murphy.

“I would be concerned about that structure going forward where someone who serves on a Board that deals with public funding, is now in situ in a (private company), and who knows all the goings on at HRI, is now in charge of a structure where HRI is a part owner.

“I wouldn’t be at all happy with that and I think that’s something that should be prevented going forward (to insure transparency and full accountability).”

Deputy Murphy questioned delays which had been raised to her through “a number of complaints” from racehorse owners about prize money.

She said there was a “serious diminution of what is actually handed out by HRI” and how it’s being passed on to owners.

Suzanne Eade had no detail of such instances and requested that the details be shared with her for investigation by HRI.

In details around the Tipperary Racecourse deal, it was revealed that 12 acres of land had been purchased at a cost of €25k per acre in 2019, which was now valued at €10k an acre - following a land swap agreement with a neighbouring landowner.

It emerged that the original value of the land was reached after just one single valuation of the site was arranged, rather than through multiple assessments.

Ms Eade was also told that the issue around Tipperary land deal represented “poor judgement” to which she responded by saying “it looks worse than it actually is in reality”.

She confirmed that only one valuation was sought but the CEO of almost one year said she didn’t know if the valuation was correct at the time.

Chairman of the public Accounts Committee Brian Stanley said that the valuation of the land was so outdated that it was now only worth one-third of the price paid.

Deputy Stanley said it represented a “financial calamity”, particularly during a time when land prices increased since the original purchase.

In total, the land deal, including additional costs, worked out at €338k in public money.

“This an awful outcome,” said Deputy Stanley.

“I accept you needed land to widen the track (but given the facts) that the public purse is not a happy situation in terms of public money, by a public body, by a semi-state company - that this isn’t a good outcome for HRI.”

Ms Eade replied that she’d like to review the issues raised around the sale and purchase, but accepted she was “not happy with the way it turned out”.