Betterdaysrcoming for punters in maiden

The two-year-olds consume the entire card this afternoon at Naas and Betterdaysrcoming can gain an overdue success in the Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden.

Andy Oliver’s colt isn’t the most straightforward of individuals and it is virtually inarguable that he should have got his nose in front by now. He all but threw away the race in Bellewstown, where he finished runner-up to Roaring Gallagher, but there were some mitigating factors which suggest he should be given one more chance.