Betterdaysrcoming for punters in maiden

Andy Oliver’s colt isn’t the most straightforward of individuals and it is virtually inarguable that he should have got his nose in front by now.
ROARING GALLAGHER & Declan McDonogh (right) win the Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden from BETTERDAYSRCOMING & Billy Lee (left)

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 08:56
Tommy Lyons

The two-year-olds consume the entire card this afternoon at Naas and Betterdaysrcoming can gain an overdue success in the Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden.

Andy Oliver’s colt isn’t the most straightforward of individuals and it is virtually inarguable that he should have got his nose in front by now. He all but threw away the race in Bellewstown, where he finished runner-up to Roaring Gallagher, but there were some mitigating factors which suggest he should be given one more chance.

Sporting cheekpieces for the first time, he was never far off front rank and held every chance turning for home. However, he wandered around and gave away significant ground before staying on again close home to be beaten just a head behind a horse with a Group 1 entry. The two finished nicely clear of the remainder, confirming, yet again, that the runner-up has more than enough talent to win a maiden.

Shortly after he turned for home in that race, it appeared as though he caught sight of the road crossing the track and looked unsure what to do at it. He eased going to the crossing but once past it he picked up again in good style.

Having also wandered somewhat under pressure when runner-up in Roscommon, there are, clearly, associated risks with siding with him, but this is his easiest task for a while, and there is no doubt he has the talent to lead today’s rivals a merry dance. A visor replaces cheekpieces and if they help to focus his mind, he will be hard to beat. Encosta ran well on debut, when third behind stablemate Hasten Slowly, and a little improvement would put her in the frame.

