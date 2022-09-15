Dollar Value to be upped in grade after second easy win

Sligo

Keith Donoghue and the quirky but talented Dollar Value proved the stars of Sligo’s annual all-chase meeting, the partnership defying top-weight, in good style, in the Frank O’Beirne Memorial Handicap Chase.

The Tom McCourt-trained Dollar Value, who was registering his eleventh career success, provided Donoghue with the middle leg of a spectacular treble, the other legs being provided by the Gavin Cromwell-trained pair, Faith Du Val and Broken Ice.

Seven-year-old Dollar Value, who had been raised a whopping 14lb.for a recent runaway win in Downpatrick, has caused problems at the start in the past, but jumped with his six rivals, pulled his way into the lead after the third and, jumping impeccably, dominated from that point, pursued by Bold Emperor, until forging clear between the last two fences to score, hard held, by ten lengths.

“He’s a in a great vein of form and jumped great again for Keith, who is a great horseman,” said McCourt.“He’s going to go up in the weights again, so we’ll have to aim higher with him – he’ll probably go for the Grade 2 in Gowran early in October and, then, the plan is to go to the November meeting in Cheltenham before he gets his winter break.”

Donoghue had started the day on a high, on board Faith Du Val, who won her maiden hurdle at this track 13 months ago, in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Beginners Chase, being left clear by the last fence departure of nearest pursuer Hidden Land.

“The little ease in the ground helps her,” said winning trainer Cromwell. “I thought the handicapper was hard enough on her after she won her maiden here, so she struggled to go on. She has taken to fences well and we’ll see what the handicapper does.”

Broken Ice provided Donoghue with the final leg of his treble and Cromwell’s double when making virtually all to justify 2/1 favouritism in the Brenda Anderson Memorial Beginners Chase, at the expense of Clonbury Bridge.

“It’s great to get his head in front over fences,” declared Cromwell.

“He’s been banging on the door and was entitled to win one on his chase mark. He’ll stay further and will go handicapping now.”

Having his third run over fences, triple hurdle-winner The Little Yank bolted-up in the Templehouse Lake Chase, storming clear on the run-in to slam front-running Closutton hope Grand Bornand (Paul Townend’s only mount of the day) by four lengths and continuing the successful partnership of trainer John Ryan and jockey Kevin Brouder, who struck on the double in Ballinrobe last Friday.

Ryan stated, “He’s a smashing little horse and wears his heart on his sleeve every time he runs. He’s not over big but is a good horse and jumps well. But he wouldn’t want the ground any quicker.”

Michael O’Sullivan savoured a career milestone when winning the finale, the Riverstown Handicap Chase, on the Robert Tyner-trained mare Dangan Des Champs, the rider’s first winner since turning professional.

There was a poignant outcome to the grief-filled Owenmore Handicap Chase as joint top-weight Secret Cargo (Niall Moran), trained by Philip Fenton, triumphed in the colours of Michael Daly who passed away on Sunday, getting the better of Eddies Pride.