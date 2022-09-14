Burke plays waiting game with Cold Case forMill Reef

Having finished third in the Gimcrack Stakes at York last month, the Showcasing colt rewarded favourite-backers with a lucrative success in the Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes on Town Moor.
Cold Case ridden by jockey Andrea Atzeni (left) wins the Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2 Y O Stakes.

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 08:05
Ashley Iveson

Karl Burke will leave it late before deciding whether his Doncaster sales race winner Cold Case will make a swift return to action in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

This weekend’s Group Two feature comes just nine days later, but Burke admits he is tempted to send his charge into battle once more.

“I’m pretty keen. It probably comes a bit quick and Sheikh Mohammed Obaid (owner) is not keen to run them back quick, but he has left the decision with me,” said the Spigot Lodge handler.

“We have got other options, i.e. the Two Year Old Trophy at Redcar (October 1), which would give him another couple of weeks and that would be the sensible one.

“But I just want to keep an eye on how Saturday’s race cuts up as it doesn’t look the strongest renewal of the Mill Reef and it’s a step on the way to making him a stallion if he can win it.

“He’s not a definite runner, but the horse is in great form and seems to have taken Doncaster well.”

Shouldvebeenaring will bid to provide Richard Hannon with a first victory in the prestigious contest, 50 years on from his father winning the inaugural running with subsequent 2000 Guineas hero Mon Fils.

Hannon snr went on to enjoy further success with Showbrook (1991), Galeota (2004) and Cool Creek (2005) and in Shouldvebeenaring — supplemented after winning a valuable sales race at York and the Listed Champion Two-Year-old Trophy at Ripon on his last two starts — Hannon jnr believes he has a leading contender.

He said: “Shouldvebeenaring has been supplemented. He won the Listed race at Ripon last time and the sales race at York before that and we think he is a very nice horse.

“My dad trained the first winner of this race so it would be nice to do it this year,” he added.

