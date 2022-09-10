Irish Champions Weekend day one tips: Vadeni can edge out Mishriff in the Champion Stakes

Vadeni can confirm Eclipse form with Mishriff when they renew rivalry in the Group 1 Champion Stakes, the feature on this afternoon’s Longines Irish Champions Weekend offering from Leopardstown.

Trained by Jean-Claude Rouget, who won the 2016 renewal with Almanzor, he was most impressive winning the French Derby and then took on the older horses in the Eclipse at Sandown and came out on top despite the race not being run to suit.

Something similar could be said of Mishriff, who ran into trouble before finishing strongly to be beaten just a neck, but the conditions will be much more to Vadeni’s liking this time and he can keep that rival at bay even though he is worse off at the weights.

Luxembourg’s return to action was underwhelming but he is unexposed, could hardly come from a better address, and is respected even if this is likely to prove a little too much too soon.

The listed Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF Ingabelle Stakes for fillies gets the weekend underway and Ma Belle Artiste can land the spoils for Joseph O’Brien and Declan McDonogh.

Better than the bare result when making a winning debut in July at Leopardstown, she failed to follow up at Roscommon but there was much merit in that effort as she found only smart prospect Greenland too good.

The ground is likely to be much different this time, but she is by Zoffany out of a mare who won a listed race on very soft ground and who produced Grid, who won his maiden for this yard on testing ground.

There is every chance she will be at home in the conditions and is just preferred to Zarinsk, who is dropping back in grade following creditable efforts in Group company. Easy, who won a maiden for Andy Slattery and has since been bought by Team Valor to run for Paddy Twomey, is respected, as is the free going but talented Library.

In the Group 3 Paddy Power Stakes, Duke De Sessa makes each-way appeal. Winner at a similar level in October of last year, he hasn’t earned a return trip to the winner’s enclosure thus far this season but has posted some fine efforts in defeat, not least when fifth in the Irish Guineas.

Runner-up to Aikhal on his most recent start, over 10 furlongs, he is trying a mile and a half for the first time but if he has inherited some of his dam’s stamina, it will be no problem to him. She also excelled in testing conditions and as there are plenty of reasons to believe Duke De Sessa will do likewise, he is worth siding with at double-figure odds.

Point King, who is seeking a four-timer, rates a danger, though Bluegrass is worth considering despite the fact he has plenty to find with the former on recent form. He was entitled to need that run and a significant step forward can be expected.

The Group 1 Coolmore America Justify Matron Stakes sees the return to action of Homeless Songs and while this is her toughest test to date, her stable is in great form, and she can come through with flying colours. Immensely impressive when winning the Irish 1000 Guineas on her most recent start, she has a potent turn of foot, which she can employ to run down Saffron Beach and Pearls Galore. At much bigger odds, Lights On has place claims.