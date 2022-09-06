Ryan Moore expecting ‘a better version’ of Luxembourg in Irish Champion Stakes

Longines Irish Champions Weekend, first run in 2014, has quickly become the leading Flat racing attraction on a busy calendar, and the latest renewal is just days away.

The feature race of the weekend, the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes, takes place in the middle of Saturday’s card in Leopardstown and has attracted an international entry which could serve to provide us with one of the most competitive renewals of the race.

Jean-Claude Rouget’s Vadeni is the bookmakers’ favourite to add this to his French Derby and Coral-Eclipse victories. If successful, he will be the first French winner since the same trainer’s Almanzor won arguably one of the best renewals of the race in 2016 and, in doing so, bridged a gap between France-based winners which spanned the decades back to John Hammond’s Suave Dancer in 1991.

Runner-up in 2016 was subsequent Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Found, with Minding, who won the QEII on her next start, a well-beaten third, and that season’s French Guineas runner-up and French Derby winner New Bay in fourth.

That level of competition is precisely what this race, and weekend, deserves, and overseas victories should be celebrated as successes for the weekend. While Rouget must fancy his chance of a second win in the race, the competition is stiff and jockey Ryan Moore, thrice successful in the race, including two of the last three, is hopeful of helping to keep the prize at home.

Luxembourg was Aidan O’Brien’s star juvenile in 2021 and while he hasn’t yet lived up to expectation, there have been valid reasons, and Moore believes we’ll bear witness to much better from the colt this weekend.

“It obviously hasn’t been a straightforward year for him,” said the rider. “He had a lovely two-year-old campaign and then he had a lovely run in the Guineas but, unfortunately, he wasn’t right after that race.

“He needed his run at the Curragh last month. It was his first run for a while. He still felt a little bit raw, but he picked up very well. He was a bit idle in front but when the second horse came to him, he found plenty.

“It was a good starting point back and he got the job done but we’d be hopeful that he can come forward from the Curragh. A mile and a quarter around Leopardstown with a bit of rain around shouldn’t be a problem for him. He needs to improve on what he’s done this year, but I think you’ll see a better version of him on Saturday.”

The undoubted star of this season’s stayers has been Ascot Gold Cup and Goodwood Cup winner Kyrprios, and he and Moore will be a short price to complete their Group 1 treble when they contest the Comer Group International Irish St Leger on Sunday at the Curragh.

A race Moore has won twice, both time for O’Brien, who has won it five times, he is expecting a typically tenacious performance from his mount, who is unbeaten this term.

“He’s done nothing wrong this year: He’s four from four. I’ve been very happy with him on all of his starts. A mile and six at the Curragh is a different test but I think it will suit him well. He’s an uncomplicated horse who is a pleasure to ride. He has a big engine and stays very well. He has plenty of class for those staying races. Everything you ask of him, he comes up with an answer. He puts his head down and fights.”

Perhaps O’Brien and Moore’s strongest hand of the weekend will be in the juvenile division. Aesop’s Fables is a colt boasting an unbeaten record, having followed up a maiden success with a superb effort in the Group 2 Futurity Stakes in which he beat stablemate Hans Andersen. He has his sights set on Sunday’s Group 1 Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes.

"I’ve always liked him,” admitted Moore. “He started off early at Navan and won comfortably. Unfortunately, he had a minor setback, and we couldn't get a run into him between then and the Futurity.

“He was really good inside the final furlong in the Futurity. He was green at halfway but once I asked him, he dug in and picked up very well. I was impressed by him. He's a very well-made, strong colt. In the paddock before the Futurity, I thought he really stood out.

“Hans Andersen is a really good colt with a super attitude. I wouldn’t be surprised if he stepped forward again. These horses are all still improving and it is early days. We're still getting to know what suits them best. I think he'll be a really nice colt next season.”

Maiden winners Tower Of London and Auguste Rodin are more likely to take in the Group 2 KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes on Saturday’s programme.

“Tower Of London won on his first start at Leopardstown, where he was still very green but won nicely,” said Moore. “Auguste Rodin is a Deep Impact colt. The first day at the Curragh he got no run at all but came back out at Naas the next day and won. I expect he will improve from there. They are two very nice colts.”

While there is so much to look forward to, the racing community has been sobered by the devastating events of last weekend, and Moore admitted he was still struggling to come to terms with the accident which took the life of young Jack de Bromhead, son of leading trainer Henry.

“It’s just the most terrible news,” said Moore. “I'm struggling to get my head around it really. There are no words you can use to describe what Henry and Heather and the rest of the family are going through. I can only just send them my best wishes. There are no words.”