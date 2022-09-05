Galway report: Sit Down Lucy maintains Peter Fahey's fine form 

Peter Fahey’s team is in superb form and Sit Down Lucy continued the fine run of the yard by making an impressive winning chasing debut in the Galway City Beginners’ Chase.

Market leader Hallowed Star set out to make all the running, but Sean Flanagan, aboard the winner, stalked the pace for much of the journey before mounting a challenge going to the second-last. In front shortly after the final fence, the mare, who was a winner over hurdles at the summer festival here, picked up well to leave the long-time leader in her wake.

The winning jockey completed a fine double when It Could Be You took the Kenny Developments Handicap Chase. It didn’t look good for Tom Mullins’ grey when he was particularly awkward at the first fence, but he warmed to the task and found plenty under pressure to lead late for a hard-fought but deserved success.

The lightly raced Hubrisko, a bumper winner in his native France, got off the mark over obstacles at the third time of asking when strolling to victory in the Kenny Developments Maiden Hurdle.

Runner-up to Merlin Giant in a maiden at this venue during the summer festival, he was heavily supported from an overnight high of 11-8 to 4-9 and there was scarcely a moment’s concern for his supporters or connections.

Trained by Willie Mullins for Rich Ricci and ridden by Paul Townend, the half-brother to the same connections’ Grand Bornard jumped well, was never worse than second, and when asked to win his race, he quickened away from the second-last to do so in style.

There was plenty of support for Big Island prior to the angloprinters.ie Handicap Hurdle and he duly obliged. A winner on the Flat at this track in October, when trained by Johnny Feane, the five-year-old Canford Cliffs gelding is now with Billy Lanigan, and this was just his second handicap outing over hurdles.

Danny Mullins set him off in front but was happy to allow Veneziano Springs take that position racing away from the stands for the final circuit. Mullins looked confident throughout and when he took control once more upon leaving the dip, it was straightforward as he picked up smartly to win with plenty in hand.

The 10-year-old Darver Star, who finished third in the 2020 Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, ran out an easy winner of the Deacy Gilligan Hurdle. A winner last time out, at Kilbeggan, Gavin Cromwell’s horse travelled kindly in the hands of Keith Donoghue and, still on the bridle going to the second-last flight, he pulled away from the back of that obstacle and kept on strongly to the line to win by a wide margin despite not having to be asked for maximum effort.

Popular local trainer Norman Lee was on the mark when Oskar High made all the running to take the first division of the Galway Handicap Hurdle. Beaten 40 lengths or more in his last four outings, the return to Galway, where he was placed in two previous visits, prompted a return to form and he made all the running to win comfortably under Shane O’Callaghan.

In the second division, Crimson Chief, who was a winner over fences last month at Kilbeggan, followed up back over the smaller obstacles. Given a confident ride by 5lb claimer Kieren Buckley, the veteran, trained by John Morrison, in Tallow, Co Waterford, hit the front just after the final flight and stayed on for pressure to put a third career win on his card.

Notkeepinyagoing continued the fine run of John McConnell by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Bumper in the hands of Ben Harvey. Bought for £10,000 (€11,600) following her win in an Oldcastle point-to-point, she raced close to the pace on this, her bumper debut. Harvey asked her to take up the running three furlongs out and, from that point, the daughter of Califet moved clear all the way to win by a wide margin.