Clonmel tips: Imperial Choice should prove hard to stop

An impressive winner in Navan last Thursday and 8lb 'well-in', the Charles Byrnes-trained Imperial Choice should take plenty of beating in today’s finale in Clonmel, the John Thomas McNamara Series Handicap.

The seven-year-old mare, a dual winner over hurdles back in the summer of 2020, had finished well-beaten in a trio of Flat handicaps this year before bolting up in Navan and, raised 15lb for her troubles, can race here under a mandatory 7lb penalty.

The Navan race was run at a very strong pace, which collapsed in the straight, allowing Imperial Choice to come through smoothly under Billy Lee, hit the front before the furlong-pole, and quickly assert, stretching clear to beat Benz by five lengths.

Byrnes immediately nominated today’s race as the mare’s next target and, although no rider was declared at the overnight stage on Tuesday, the opportunity looks tailormade for her to follow up.

Today’s feature, on Clonmel’s only Flat card of the season, is the Tipperary Perpetual Cup, a traditional feature at the track. And the Henry de Bromhead-trained Harry’s Legacy looks the one to beat.

A four-year-old Teofilo gelding, this fellow has blossomed since being upped in trip, recording notable wins at Leopardstown, off 67, when beating Extensio, and Killarney, where he beat subsequent Galway Hurdle runner-up Jesse Evans.

In his only subsequent start, Harry’s Legacy finished, fourth, beaten less than two lengths, behind La Hacienda in the valuable Mongey Kingdom Gold Cup in Killarney two weeks ago.

A progressive stayer, Harry’s Legacy is a confident choice to get the better of recent Bellewstown scorer Monas Melody, Dick Donohoe’s Vischio, successful over hurdles in Tramore last time, and The Names Jock.

Earlier, title-chasing Billy Lee might score on Willie McCreery’s Any Dream Will Do in the Clonmel Supporters Club Fillies Maiden.

This 82-rated Gleneagles filly has filled the runner-up berth in two of her six starts, behind Sierra Nevada in a Gowran Park maiden and, on her penultimate start, when beaten a neck by subsequent scorer Shanghai Dragon in a handicap on the same track.

This looks a competitive affair. But, if producing her best, Any Dream Will Do should go close.