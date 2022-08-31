Joseph O'Brien identifies one flaw with Irish Champions Weekend 

Given he had to wait until the final race to get off the mark last year, it’s not surprising that Joseph O’Brien can identify one “problem” with Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

“The problem with Champions Weekend is it’s very hard to win there, harder than anywhere in the world,” O’Brien says of the two-day annual September spectacular.

The stats since the inaugural Irish Champions Weekend in 2014 support that view. Still a jockey then, Joseph rode two winners for his father that weekend, a respectable tally, but it wasn’t the type of Ballydoyle domination sceptics of the Champions Weekend concept feared.

Three further winners followed for the jockey in 2015 but by the time the 2016 event came around, Joseph was a trainer.

The Moyglare Stud Stakes success of Intricately, ridden by Joseph’s brother Donnacha, was the standout story of that weekend but, memorable though it was, it was still only one win. And the fact the rookie trainer didn’t saddle a winner in 2017 or 2018 illustrated the competitiveness of the event.

He hasn’t drawn a blank since but he has had to be content with one winner per year, Iridessa in the Matron Stakes in 2019, Thunder Moon in the National Stakes in 2020, and Max Mayhem in the Curragh finale last year.

“It’s an incredible weekend’s racing, from the handicaps to the two-year-old sprinters, right up the divisions to the stayers, you have a bit of everything so it’s a marvelous weekend’s racing. Hopefully we can get on the scoresheet.”

Should the 29-year-old fail, it certainly won’t be for the want of trying.

The dual Melbourne Cup-winning trainer has entries in all bar one race over the weekend, the opening race of day two at the Curragh on Sunday week.

Opening the gates of his picturesque Owning Hill base to members of the racing media ahead of this year’s event, O’Brien gives a quick synopsis of his Champions Weekend team.

“Raise You will probably run in the Leger, Cleveland will probably run in the Leger. Hannibal Barca has a bunch of entries, I’m not sure about him.

“Point King will probably run in the mile and a half race, the Paddy Power Stakes, Andreas Vesalius will run in the seven-furlong handicap in Leopardstown, Brostaigh will run in the Flying Five, Emphatic Answer will probably run in the Blandford, Agartha will run in the Matron or wait for a race in Tipperary a week later.

“Tranquil Lady may not run until France in a few weeks, I’m just not sure about her yet. Lakota Seven is in the mile race, he might run there. Roaring Gallagher will probably run in the mile race in Leopardstown.

“Al Riffa might be put into the National Stakes. Thornbrook will probably run in the Moyglare. Ma Belle Artiste is in the Moyglare but might wait for the Goffs Million, Caroline Street may run in the Moyglare. Didn’thavemuchtodo will run in the Blandford. Above The Curve could run in the Blandford. She had a little hold-up in the spring and she’s coming back for an autumn campaign. She’s a nice filly.”

Al Riffa will have to be supplemented to run in the National Stakes but that option is very much under consideration.

“Al Riffa might be put into the National Stakes,” O'Brien says. “He's done well (since his last run). He had the option of the Futurity but we decided to wait. He's also in the Leopardstown race (the Group 2 over a mile on Saturday week) as well and it will be discussed with his owner in the meantime. I think he might end up in the National Stakes. He's done well so far and it was a good maiden the last day. He's a really nice colt.”

Having won the Irish St Leger as a jockey with Order Of St George, O’Brien would dearly love to add the Classic to his CV as a trainer.

In Raise You and Cleveland, O’Brien has two live prospects, though Gold Cup hero Kyprios sets a very high standard.

Raise You posted a career-best effort when tackling the Leger trip for the first time in the trial race last time out, beating dual Irish Leger scorer Search For A Song by two lengths.

“It looks a good race,” O’Brien concedes before adding: “We've a couple of strong candidates for it. Raise You loves it there and I think since we've gone up in distance, that's where the improvement has really come from. It was a very good performance the last day.”

How Point King fares at Leopardstown on day one will dictate if he gets the chance to give his trainer a third Melbourne Cup in November.

“That will be depend on how he goes in Leopardstown, but if he happened to go well then he would quite possibly go to Melbourne.

“He's really been progressing this year. He had a lovely run at two and he's progressed through the ranks from race to race this year.

“We had the option of sticking him into one of the Legers but this looks a nice stepping stone, Listed into Group 3 company for him.”

And given O’Brien nearly finds it easier to win a Melbourne Cup than strike on home soil on Champions Weekend, it’s no surprise he’s pondering another raid Down Under.