Bellewstown report: Treble delight for Jack Kennedy

Back from a four-day whip ban and a family wedding in America, the National Hunt season’s leading rider Jack Kennedy starred with a superb treble in Bellewstown, highlighted by the performance of progressive 3-1 favourite Lieutenant Highway in the Bective Stud Mullacurry Cup Handicap Hurdle.

The second leg of a double for Gordon Elliott, the five-year-old Fame And Glory gelding was soon in front, dictated the pace and, when the pack closed in the straight, stretched clear to beat Guiri by six and a half lengths.

Lieutenant Highway was completing a hurdling four-timer, having previously scored at Clonmel, Downpatrick, and Ballinrobe and was also making a successful handicap debut, off a mark of 119, having gone up 8lb for his most recent win.

“I thought he’d win a couple of races, but didn’t expect him to do what he’s doing — to win four in a row in this country is some achievement,” stated Elliott. "He likes that nice ground and we’ll probably look for something in Listowel for him.”

Kennedy added: “He’s really starting to improve and go in the right direction. His jumping is getting better too and he’ll definitely jump a fence.

“He was a tricky kind of horse, but he has grown up a lot over the last few months. The plan was to jump off and settle him second or third, but he can be a bit keen and settles in front, so I was happy enough to let him stride on. It was straight-forward enough and he picks up when he hears another horse coming to him. He’s won four now, and is ready to have a go at something better.”

Earlier, after initiating his double, Elliott stated: “That’s why he’s as good as he is — there was no pace, so he let her rip along,” after watching Kennedy take the initiative, build a clear lead, and land the claiming hurdle on Wicklow Flyer.

The winner was one of four horses claimed out of the race and is bound for ‘Shark’ Hanlon’s yard.

Kennedy was also successful on Paul Power’s Killarney winner Shannon Glory in the Gerry Cromwell Memorial Mares Hurdle, mastering odds-on favourite Jeremys Flame at the second last flight before beating Motown Maggie by almost four lengths.

“She’s improving away and felt better than in Killarney,” said Kennedy. “She jumped really well and is as honest as the day is long. She stays all day and is a grand fun mare.”

The combination of Gavin Cromwell and Keith Donoghue bounced back from the defeat of Jeremy’s Flame when 100-30 favourite Final Orders captured the Reddans Of Bettystown Handicap Hurdle at the expense of Inforapenny.

Donoghue confirmed: “He always hits a flat spot, hit it leaving the back-straight today, so I knew he’d keep going well up the straight. He’s consistent enough at this level and jumps well, so Gavin might look at a rated chase for him somewhere.”

Pale Blue Dot opened his hurdling account for trainer-rider Denis Hogan when proving too strong for hurdling debutant Ocean Of Mercy in the Connolly’s RED MILLS Auction Maiden Hurdle.

“That was a while coming," Hogan said. "He was off for a year and we’ve been trying him over further, but two and a half miles is his trip. It wasn’t the strongest race and we’ll see where we go, but he could be one for the final of the series, in Punchestown.”

Mater Matuta (Jordan Gainford) provided a popular local success for the Delany family when proving best in the John Purfield Memorial Handicap Hurdle, holding favourite Golden Sandbanks by a neck.

Another local yard, John McConnell’s, provided a winning favourite in the lady riders’ bumper as Jody Townend guided even-money favourite Notnowned to an impressive 10-length victory over market rival Duncreevan.