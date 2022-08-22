Ballinrobe report: Fan De Blues makes all for Daryl Jacob

The Willie Mullins-trained Fan De Blues, officially rated 11lb inferior to 1-3 shot Cape Gentleman, readily turned over the odds-on favourite in the BoyleSports Chase in Ballinrobe.

The seven-year-old, owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, made all, jumped well, and had his rival on the back foot a long way from home, asserting from the second last to score by seven lengths to make the trip to Ballinrobe worthwhile for the owners’ retained rider Daryl Jacob.

The Wexford man commented: “It was a nice opportunity for him, although he wants a little bit further. But he has a lot of experience and is a brilliant jumper.

“He rushed into a couple of fences, but jumped well. I felt Danny’s horse at my girth, but he seemed to be a bit slow at a few fences and I felt he wasn’t travelling as well as I was. It was a good performance and I hope we find another suitable race for him.”

Newcomer Little Soiree was sent off a 5-6 favourite to give the Mullins team a double in the bumper but failed by a nose to peg back the Edmund Kent-trained 40-1 shot Royal Creek, a second winner for 7lb claimer Adam Ryan.

Handicap debutante Sheishybrid made it two wins from just three starts over hurdles when justifying 9-4 favouritism for Noel Meade and Bryan Cooper in the feature, the Hollymount Nursing Home 4-Y-0 Handicap Hurdle.

The Mastercraftsman filly, second on the level in Tramore last time, was handy throughout, mastered front-running Faron at the final flight, and drew clear to beat that rival by seven and a half lengths, continuing the good form of the trainer/rider combination.

“She lacks a gear and is a bit behind the bridle, so I was keen to make it a test,” Cooper said. “She stays well and is going the right direction. Noel’s horses are in good shape.”

The long trip from Derrylin, County Fermanagh paid off for David Christie, who completed a 49-1 double with Paidi’s Passion and Menindee.

Paidi’s Passion opened her account in gutsy style in the Paddy Smyth Memorial Mares Maiden Hurdle, getting up late under a determined Sam Ewing to foil front-running Queshi Bridge by a half-length.

The double was completed when the Jordan Gainford-ridden Menindee, having made most of the running, rallied on the long run-in to land the first division of the Burke Family Clonbur Memorial Handicap Hurdle at the expense of the fast-finishing Gondor and the flattering Sittingonthefence.

Christie admitted: “I decided to target this meeting a while ago because both mares are stayers and I knew that the two miles and six furlongs was going to suit them. They both looked beaten but stayed on really well.”

Even-money favourite Benny The Duke, a sixth winner this summer for Kieren Buckley, captured the opening Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle at the expense of market rival Rodney Bay, prompting his trainer Ray Cody to explain: “He’s a big gangly horse and, while the track wasn’t ideal, it looked a winnable race. He’ll stay a lot further, even three miles, down the line.”

Winner of a point-to-point for Pat Doyle, the Henry de Bromhead-trained Whacker Clan, helped by first-time cheekpieces on his second start over fences, took the Corrib Oil Beginners Chase at the expense of long-time leader Grangeclare Native.

Jayne Hearne saddled the second winner of her training career when Conor Brassil partnered Western Dreaming (6-1) to victory in the second division of the 80-95 handicap hurdle, holding the storming late challenge of joint-favourite Chief Seattle by a neck.