Bellewstown tips: Ocean Of Mercy can deliver for Paul Hennessy 

Out of his depth in a couple of Grade One bumpers last spring, Ocean Of Mercy should strike for Paul Hennessy and the Turner family, better known in the world of Greyhound racing, in this evening’s RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle at the first stage of Bellewstown’s two-day August meeting.

The Ask gelding showed plenty of promise in two starts before contesting Cheltenham’s Champion Bumper, won by Facile Vega — he finished a well-beaten 14th — and showed even less when tailed off in the Grade One at Punchestown, also won by Facile Vega.

Ocean Of Mercy had made his debut at Navan last September when, an unconsidered 40-1 shot, he went down by only a nose to One Last Tango, with subsequent three-time hurdle winner Ted Hastings in third.

The selection then contested a Cheltenham bumper in October, running a cracker to finish third, beaten a length, behind Bonttay and Top Dog.

The winner and runner-up both went on to triumph in listed company while the race has produced a number of other winners.

Hennessy has found a good opportunity for the five-year-old to start his hurdling career and, with in-form Danny Mullins on board, he should take plenty of beating in a race where 105-rated Pale Blue Dot, third to Vinnie Is Busy in Ballinrobe, sets the standard on hurdle form.

The talented but slightly enigmatic Jeremys Flame, trained locally by Gavin Cromwell, looks the one to beat on her return to hurdling in the Gerry Cromwell Memorial Mares Hurdle.

On her day, the eight-year-old, winner of a bumper, a hurdle, and two chases is a smart performer and she currently possesses a chase mark of 140 and reached 136 as a hurdler, although she has not competed over the smaller obstacles since February 2020.

Conqueror of Dolcita over fences at both Naas and Thurles, Jeremys Flame returned after a break at the Galway Festival, finishing sixth, beaten less than six lengths, behind Gabbys Cross in the Galway Blazers.

Today’s opposition looks modest. And Jeremys Flame should successfully concede weight to her five rivals.

Bidding for a four-timer, following hurdle wins at Clonmel, Downpatrick, and Ballinrobe, the Gordon Elliott-trained Lieutenant Highway should make a bold bid to continue his winning sequence in the Bective Stud Mullacurry Cup Handicap Hurdle.

Jack Kennedy’s mount should be suited by the step-up to two and a half miles and, although up 8lb for his Ballinrobe success, should be tough to beat.