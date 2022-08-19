Irish tips: Dads Lad looks hard to oppose at Killarney

After Thursday’s Flat fare, the National Hunt brigade takes over for the last two days of Killarney’s August festival and it is difficult to oppose Dads Lad in the Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Handicap Chase on today’s card.

Willie Mullins’ representative contested a Flat maiden at the recent Galway festival and won a shade comfortably from Merlin Giant, who did no harm to the form by winning a maiden hurdle just a few days later.

Fourth-placed Comfort Zone also added substance by winning a Flat maiden at Roscommon on his next start, while fifth-placed Hallowed Star ran away with a handicap hurdle at the same Galway meeting.

The form looks solid, and as the selection was quite an easy winner on his most recent outing over fences, in which he beat subsequent hurdle winner Vinnie Is Busy, he ought to make light of a mark of 123.

The Irish Examiner Maiden Hurdle, for three-year-olds, gets proceedings underway and Charlie Luciano has shown enough in two outings to date over timber to suggest a race of this nature is within compass.

He made his jumps debut in a Tipperary juvenile hurdle won by Tory Reel but got no further than the fifth hurdle, at which he unseated his rider. He followed up that run with a fine second behind Gibraltar in a Flat handicap, and that form received a boost when the winner followed up at Tramore.

Back over hurdles last time, he contested a juvenile in Ballinrobe and finished a fine second behind Surac, the pair a long way clear of the remainder. That run sets a decent standard and bar one of the hurdling newcomers is above average, he should make it third time lucky.

If Chargo can settle she will be a leading player, while market support for Aghaboy would be worth noting.

There is also National Hunt action in Kilbeggan, and Willie Mullins sends three runners all with leading claims. Quel Reve can get the yard off to a winning start by taking the Tote Always SP Or Better At Kilbeggan Maiden Hurdle.

Danny Mullins takes the mount aboard the Tramore bumper winner, and the mare, whose dam is a half-sister to the yard’s former Cheltenham Mares’ Novice Hurdle winner Let’s Dance, has a great opportunity to extend the perfect start to her career.

Stable-companion Champagne Problem can take the Tote Guarantee On Irish & UK Races Novice Hurdle. Winner of a Sligo bumper on debut, she was well beaten in the listed bumper at Gowran but got back to winning ways with a wide-margin victory in a maiden hurdle in Cork. She certainly has room for improvement in her jumping but that can come with experience.

With Pat Taaffe taking 7lbs off her back, she is in receipt of plenty of weight from all her rivals and can make it count. Senecia is feared most. He was impressive last time out, at Wexford, and that form received a boost when runner-up Diamondinthemud won a maiden next time.