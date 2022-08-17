Sligo tips: The Grey Monty should prove a tough nut to crack

The John McConnell-trained The Grey Monty should prove tough to beat in the Hankook Pearse Road Tyres Maiden Hurdle in Sligo.

An unexposed Montmartre mare, the five-year-old won a point-to-point in Dromahane for Declan Queally and has shown in two recent hurdle outings for current connections that she should be capable of landing an average maiden hurdle.

The Grey Monty was beaten 19 lengths when third to 119-rated Perceval Legallois in a three-mile maiden on her penultimate start, form boosted when the winner went close, off the same mark, in a Galway handicap.

Last time out, McConnell’s charge was doing her best work late on when third to Via Rosa at this venue less than two weeks ago, a run which suggested that today’s longer trip should bring improvement.

Willie Mullins continues to enjoy plenty of success with his summer jumpers and the champion trainer might strike again with the Sean O’Keeffe-ridden Get Me To the Park in the opener, the Ballymote Mares Maiden Hurdle.

As her name suggests, this five-year-old is a daughter of Walk In The Park and justified 11-8 favouritism on her debut in a Downpatrick bumper back in May, getting home by a head from The Grey Dove.

With that experience under her belt and sure to be well-schooled, the Closutton mare should confirm Downpatrick form with the fourth Balum.

Closutton’s bumper horses have been flying in recent weeks and, although a beaten favourite on his debut in Cork last month, Unbridled Power might make amends in today’s finale, the Templeboy Flat Race.

John Ryan’s Western Comandor, narrowly beaten on debut in Ballinrobe and fourth to This Songisforyou in Galway, looks an obvious threat to the Mullins runner.

In today’s handicap action, He’s Leading Me On will be expected to follow-up his breakthrough success in Tramore last week in the Sligo Chamber Of Commerce Handicap Hurdle.

Leslie Young’s charge had run up a sequence of solid placed efforts, including four successive second placings, before bolting up last Thursday, forging clear on the run-in to slam Jetango by nine lengths.

Raised 9lb for that win, the five-year-old is 2lb well-in under a 7lb mandatory penalty today and should take plenty of beating.