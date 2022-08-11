Seven-race maiden Paris Peacock finally takes flight

Placed in six maidens before running creditably in a listed event in Killarney last time, the Muhaarar filly was close to the pace throughout and, in front inside the final furlong, battled bravely to get the better of Didn’thavemuchto do by a neck, with two lengths covering the first five home.
Paris Peacock and Shane Foley (centre) win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Hurry Harriet Stakes (Listed) from Didn'thavemuchtodo (near) and Show Of Stars (far).

Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 06:30
John Ryan

Gowran Park

A seven-race maiden, carrying the colours of new owner Craig Bernick for the first time, Paris Peacock dug deep to land yesterday’s Gowran Park feature, the listed Hurry Harriet Stakes, in a blanket-finish for Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley.

“That’s a nice way to break her maiden,” said Harrington, “She has always worked well at home, like a stakes filly, and we couldn’t believe that she got beaten in so many maidens. We tried her in a stakes race in Killarney and she was a bit unlucky, so we felt we had a chance and Shane decided to buck her out and be handy all the way. Now that she got her head in front, you wouldn’t know what she might do.”

Stepping-up to seven furlongs for the first time, the Aidan O’Brien-trained, 101-rated Victoria Road opened his account, at the fifth attempt, when making all under Wayne Lordan in the Irish EBF median Sires Series 2-Y-0 Maiden, holding the persistent challenge of favourite Clounmacon by a half-length.

Chris Armstrong, representing O’Brien explained} “Wayne gave him a lovely ride – he got him across, dictated things and the horse found plenty. He had a lovely run in the Ballyhane and Ryan suggested stepping him up in trip. The Futurity will come too soon for him, but he could go for the Champagne (in Doncaster) or the Champion Juvenile (Leopardstown).”

Deputising for the suspended Billy Lee, Nathan Crosse partnered Believeinmiracles to land the opening Irish EBF Supporting Irish Champions Weekend Fillies Maiden from a high draw, proving too strong for Esculenta and promising debutante redressed.

“The start suited her – she had plenty of time to get across and getting to the rail was crucial,” said Willie McCreery, who trains the Frankel filly for the Niarchos family, “She ran a good race in the Curragh and the form has worked out well. She’s a well-bred filly with a big frame and was slow to come to hand. But she’s strengthening up all the time. We’ll try to get some black type for her at some stage.”

Pick of the handicap action was the finale, the €22,000 McEnery Cup. And, having hit the crossbar a few times earlier, Johnny Murtagh and Ben Coen struck with Safecracker, who found enough to keep fellow 3/1 joint-favourite Inuit at bay by a neck. “He has always worked like a nice horse,” said Murtagh,

“The hood and a mile and a half help him. He’ll run on Champions Weekend, either in the Petingo (a mile and five, at Leopardstown) or the Northfields (a mile and a quarter, at the Curragh.”

