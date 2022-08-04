Is victory meant to be for Supposedtobe this time?

Irish previews

Two ordinary meetings this evening and the nap comes in the shape of Supposedtobe, who contests the first division of the Leopardstown Golf Centre Handicap.

Formerly with James Barrett, the grey gelding made his debut for Gavin Cromwell early last month at Navan and ran well to take fourth place behind Boom Boom Boom. Restrained through the early stages, he had plenty of work to do late on but made good progress in the straight and didn’t appear to have a particularly hard race on his way to finishing fourth.

Over this one-furlong shorter trip and from a decent draw, he can race more prominently this time and, with the benefit of his stable debut, can get off the mark.

Chilled Out can put his experience to good use in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. Unplaced on his only start of last season, he finished a good fifth on his return, in a Listowel maiden won by Elmos Fire, before taking the runner-up spot behind Malabu Drive at Killarney.

On that most recent occasion, the winner was given a superb tactical ride by Colin Keane but there is also the possibility that the winner is a rapidly progressive sort and that Chilled Out ran better than the form might read. Bar one of the newcomers is smart, this is a good opportunity for Chilled Out and he can land the spoils.

Middlemarch may improve significantly for his modest introduction and could reach the frame, while Joseph O’Brien won this in 2021 with a newcomer, Collins Street, and has an interesting debutant in Heracleides.

In Sligo, Desert Friend can take the Kilcawley Construction Rated Novice Hurdle for Denis Hogan. The six-year-old was an impressive winner on his seasonal return, in June, but jumped poorly in the closing stages when third behind Salvador Ziggy in a novice hurdle in Roscommon. Nevertheless, that form received a nice boost when the winner followed up in the novice hurdle at Galway last week.

The selection also ran at that meeting, but on the level. He travelled nicely for a long way but faded late to finish a little worse than midfield behind Scenic Look in a two-mile handicap. Back over hurdles, he needs to jump better than he did at Roscommon, but he is capable of leaving a mark of 118 well behind.